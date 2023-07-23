Biden's Impeachable Offense
Watch As Crowd Explodes With 'USA' Chant While Jason Aldean Gives Pro-America Speech

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 23, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/David Goldman

Country music star singer Jason Aldean is pushing back hard against the woke Left's anti-American agenda, defending his latest hit, "Try That in a Small Town."

After over a week of criticism for his pro-America, anti-riot, pro-gun song, Aldean was greeted with overwhelming praise while performing in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

"It's been a long week, and I've seen a lot of stuff," Aldean said between songs. "I've seen a lot of stuff suggesting I'm this, suggesting I'm that."

As the large audience cheered loudly, Aldean said, "What I am is a proud American," adding that he loves his country and will do anything to protect it. 

"I love our country, and I want to see it restored to what it once was before this bullshit started happening to us. I love my country, I love my family, and I'll do anything to protect that," Aldean continued. 

The crowd exploded into an uproar of chants, yelling, "U-S-A, U-S-A!" 

During his music video, the country star noted that he would not allow liberal extremists to riot as they did during the summer of 2020, where they destroyed businesses and caused people to fear for their lives. 

Aldean denied lies that his song referenced "race or points to it." 

"I feel like everybody is entitled to their opinion," Aldean added. "You can think something all you want to; it doesn't mean it's true – right?" 

Country Music TV (CMT) pulled the music video, in which the studio album featured footage from Black Lives Matter protests, from rotation three days after airing it after it was met with significant liberal backlash. 

"'Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief," Aldean wrote on Instagram. "Because they were our neighbors, which was above any differences."

He said that he would never apologize for his beliefs or his love for his country and family, adding that the U.S. is the greatest country in the world. 

