Biden WH Changes How the President Boards Air Force One After Series of Humiliating Trips Up the Stairs

After tripping up the steps of Air Force One on more than one occasion, President Joe Biden will reportedly begin using a shorter staircase to get on the aircraft.

According to Politico, the Biden Administration has made an "intentional shift" to make it easier for the 80-year-old president to climb a single set of stairs.

The outlet also pointed out how Biden has recently been wearing sneakers instead of dress shoes when boarding Air Force One.

"The sneakers are another concession to comfort necessitated by age," Politico wrote. "One person close to the president said Biden used to always resist wearing anything other than dress shoes, believing that any other footwear look was unpresidential. But he has eased up on that stance in recent months."

Last week, Biden barely made it halfway up the plane's staircase before appearing to make a misstep as he was boarding his flight out of the Helsinki-Vantaan International Airport after attending the two-day NATO Summit in Lithuania.

This was at least the fourth incident where Biden fell climbing the aircraft's stairs.

However, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre glossed over claims that Biden would be using shorter steps to board the presidential plane after a reporter questioned her on his "mobility problems."

Politico also reported that Biden's aides have been doing everything they could to "limit situations where any signs of physical frailty might be on heightened display."

In the past, presidents have often used shorter steps to get on and off Air Force One when there is rough weather— not all the time, unlike Biden.

Critics, including Democrats, have raised concerns over Biden's old age and his inability to hold the position of president and be in office another four years.

However, earlier this year, Biden downplayed ongoing criticism of his 80-year-old self, claiming he can use his age as an advantage because he knows "more than the vast majority of people."