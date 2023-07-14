GOP Demands WH Security Reforms After Cocainegate Left Americans With More Questions Than Answers



Several Republicans have expressed fury cocaine was found hidden in the West Wing of the White House.

The GOP demands security reforms to prevent illegal substances from entering the White House again.

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky) called the Secret Service to reassess security operations, saying that the "White House is supposed to be the most secure residence in the world."

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) said the lack of security measures at the White House is alarming, saying, "Knowing that there are no security measures in place to detect a substance like this, or something more deadly, is very concerning. This is a national security threat."

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) also criticized security flaws, calling it problematic that someone could sneak cocaine into the White House without being caught.

"I think there's more [they could do] to beef up," Mace said. "You're talking about the secure location on Earth with the best law enforcement agents in the world, and they can't find the cocaine caper."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said the Secret Service failed at its duties, especially with the amount of cameras the White House has.

On Friday, the Biden White House failed to determine who brought cocaine into the president's private corridors, officially closing the investigation.

Conservatives called it unacceptable that the FBI claimed lab results could not identify fingerprints nor DNA on the bag of .007 grams of cocaine found in a heavily- trafficked part of the White House's West Wing— especially since President Joe Biden's drug-addict son, Hunter Biden, visited the White House just days before the white powdery substance was found.

Former President Trump suggested the end of cocainegate proves there is a "two Tier Level of Justice," pointing out the political witch hunt the FBI has on him.

"Despite all of the cameras pointing directly at the 'scene of the crime,' and the greatest forensics anywhere in the World, they just can't figure it out? They know the answer, and so does everyone else!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark) also questioned why the FBI could not pinpoint the culprit, pointing out how "High schools can figure out when kids bring marijuana, but the White House can't figure out who brought a bag of cocaine?"

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla) suggested he does not believe the White House could not identify the suspect who brought an illegal drug into one of the most secure buildings in the U.S.

"The idea that someone would walk into the White House with cocaine powder, drop it off somewhere and they not know, or at least be able to narrow it down to the 25 people on the planet who were in that area or had access to that area during a defined period of time is ridiculous," Rubio said. "It's absurd. It's just not true."