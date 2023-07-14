Liberal Media Suggests DeSantis Should Take Notes From Trump's Playbook

In a shocking turn of events, liberal media praised former President Trump's confidence for not being afraid to talk to Left-leaning media outlets who continually demonize and knock him down.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough criticized many politicians for not having the guts to speak to journalists or make appearances on news shows in fear reporters will call their bluffs.

"All of these people have always been afraid," Scarborough said. "Not just of our show, but of the media."

The Democrat host applauded Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for being brave enough to come on Scarborough's "Morning Joe" show, saying the Republicans were the only two who took him up on the offer.

"And they called. And Lindsey only called a couple of times, but Donald Trump called nonstop. 'I'm here, I'm there…,' and it made a lot of people angry, and they're always calling the campaigns, and I would say 'come on this show," he continued.

Scarborough said one of the reasons Trump is doing so well with this 2024 campaign is because he isn't scared of his shadow, whereas other candidates are struggling in the polls, such as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla), because they don't want to face the other party's questions.

"What are you guys afraid of? And it didn't work for them, and it's not working for Ron DeSantis either," he added. "This is a very long way of saying, you know, you hate Donald Trump; you hate that he was on the show a lot. Well, he was on the show a lot because he wasn't scared of his shadow, and it made a difference."

Scarborough's comments come as the Friday panel discussed a change in DeSantis's media strategy.

Since becoming a rising GOP superstar, the governor has refrained from talking to liberal media outlets such as CNN and MSNBC.

ABC News noted that DeSantis is struggling to stay afloat as Trump continues to dominate the GOP primary field.

"The Florida governor's team is already looking for a possible media strategy reset while some top donors privately fret over the trajectory of the campaign," several sources reportedly told the outlet.

Before announcing his campaign, DeSantis trailed Trump nationally by just single digits. However, seven weeks into his campaign, the governor is far behind the 45th president by at least 30 points.

Part of the strategy to boost DeSantis in the polls is to have him engage with more mainstream media platforms, giving interviews and participating in town halls.