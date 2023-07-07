KJP Gets Testy With Reporter for Daring to Go There on Cocainegate
Tipsheet

DeSantis Is Confident He Is the One to Beat Biden As Democrats Start to Panic

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 07, 2023
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

2024 GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis is not letting bad polling numbers get to him. 

In a recent interview, DeSantis dismissed negative reactions that he is trailing far behind former President Trump in the polls leading up to the general election, suggesting he is the Left's biggest enemy. 

DeSantis may not be outshining Trump, but he is lapping President Joe Biden while taking his umpteenth nap. 

According to a new Nevada poll, DeSantis beat Biden in a general election hypothetical matchup, 44 percent to 43 percent. 

"So this campaign just started. But I think it's pretty clear that I'm the guy that not only can beat Biden, I'm the guy that can beat the Left on all these different issues because people's freedoms are under assault," DeSantis told Fox News. 

The Florida governor claimed that out of any Republican in the U.S., he is the one who can defeat the Left, adding that polling means nothing in the long run. 

"On issue after issue, and we'll be making that case over the next six or seven months. I'm running to win in January and February. I'm not running to juice polling now," he continued. 

Meanwhile, in the same poll, Biden beat Trump 45 to 42 percent. 

A new Marquette University Law School Poll found that while Trump led DeSantis by only one percentage point in the GOP primary field, DeSantis beat Trump by a whopping 57 to 41 percent when asked who they would vote for in a head-to-head matchup between the two rivals. 

WSJ Columnist: What the Hell Is Merrick Garland Doing? Matt Vespa

This comes as some Wisconsin Republican voters are beginning to lose faith in the former president. 

Sen. Duey Stroebel (R-WI) told Fox News Digital that DeSantis has taken a "more common sense, level-headed approach" with his campaign. 

John Righeimer, chairman of the Republican Party of Sawyer County, Wisconsin, also doubted Trump's ability to win the primary, saying that Democrats want to run against Trump. 

"I don't think Joe Biden can stay in the basement if someone like Ron DeSantis is running," Righeimer said. "It will force the Democrats to have to come out and defend what they're doing versus just hope that the undesirables for Trump are enough for them to carry themselves to victory."

