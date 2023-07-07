Mike Pence Attacked By Rally Goers: 'If It Wasn’t For Your Vote, We Would Not Have Biden’

Former Vice President Mike Pence was caught in the crosshairs after a voter blamed him for President Joe Biden being elected.

During a small rally in Sioux City, Iowa, this week, a voter confronted Pence by criticizing him for allowing the 2020 election results to move forward for a final vote before Congress.

"Do you ever second-guess yourself? That was a constitutional right that you had to send those votes back to the states… If it weren't for your vote, we would not have Joe Biden in the White House," the woman said.

In response, the former vice president defended his actions, claiming he did not think he had such constitutional authority.

"I say this with great affection and respect," Pence began. "The Constitution is very clear. My job was to oversee a session of Congress where objections could be heard, and I made sure that objections would be recognized so we would hear whatever evidence or debate there was. But the Constitution says you open and count the votes. No more, no less."

Pence continued to defend himself, saying that rejecting or returning votes to the states has never been done before or should be done in the future.

Still, he threw his former boss, Trump, under the bus again like he has several times in the past.

"No vice president in American history ever asserted the authority that you have been convinced that I had. But I want to tell you, with all due respect, what I said before, I said when I announced. President Trump was wrong about my authority that day, and he's still wrong," he added.

However, Trending Politics pointed out several vice presidents have resolved disputed elections using constitutional authority.

"Vice President John Adams unilaterally resolved a dispute over Vermont's paperwork for its electors and counted the votes in his favor in 1796 to become president. Vice President Thomas Jefferson in 1800 resolved technical questions over Georgia's vote (its certificate was defective) by counting the state in his own favor. Nixon, in 1960, had two slates of certificates over Hawaii, with one declaring him the winner and the other John Kennedy. Nixon elected to count Hawaii's votes in Kennedy's favor."

Pence's campaign is already off to a rocky start. He is and has been trailing far behind Trump in the polls— to no surprise. In June, the former vice president was polling at just four percent in the national polls.