Republicans Call On Military to Take Down Mexican Cartels

As President Joe Biden continues to ignore his open border policies, allowing deadly substances to cross into the US, Republicans are taking a stand and fighting back bring safety back to Americans.

Capitol Hill Republicans have floated the idea of deploying military troops to Mexico to combat the fentanyl crisis plaguing the nation, killing thousands yearly.

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) praised his GOP colleagues who called on the country’s men in uniform to take action against Mexican drug cartels.

“I want to empower the president of the United States, whether that’s a Democrat or Republican, to use the power of the U.S. military to go after these drug cartels,” Vance told NBC News Chuck Todd.

Republicans have introduced a series of proposals that would cut off the supply of fentanyl precursors being shipped from China to Mexico-- where it is then prepared in underground labs operated by the deadly cartels.

According to Drug Enforcement Administration agents, with the amount of money drug cartels bring in, their yearly revenue has increased at least 14 times in the past couple of years.

Vance blames this on Biden’s bad border policies.

GOP 2024 presidential candidates Former President Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) also endorsed using the military to keep fentanyl out of the US.

Trump called for the Navy to form a maritime wall to block incoming cargo ships from docking in Mexico. At the same time, DeSantis said the military should shoot down drug smugglers who attempt to cross the border wall, also saying he supports the port blockade proposal.

“If the cartels are cutting through the border wall trying to run product into this country, they’re going to end up stone-cold dead as a result of that bad decision," DeSantis said, add in that he supports using “deadly force” against illegal migrants suspected of smuggling such drugs into the country.

Over 150 people die a day because due to fentanyl overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“You think the fentanyl problem is bad now — what about three years from now when the Mexican drug cartels are more powerful than the Mexican government?" Vance asked. "If we actually have some real American leadership, we can make some good progress here."

However, on the contrary, Democrats oppose such proposals.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) called using military force “unrealistic” as many Democrats continue to deny the southern border is severely damaging the US.



