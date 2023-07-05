White House Doubles Down on Social Media Censorship
Tipsheet

Communists Burn the American Flag In Philadelphia On July 4th

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 05, 2023 10:31 PM
AP Photo/Tom Copeland, File

A group of far-Left activists with the Revolutionary Communist Party disrespected the American flag and all it stands for by burning it on Independence Day. 

Right outside the Independence Hall in Philadelphia, six Left-wing extremists first disrupted the city’s Celebration of Freedom event by blowing airhorns and yelling into a bullhorn. They all locked hands while one pulled out an American flag and set it on fire. 

They taunted attendees, saying, “Come join a real revolution!” 

The patriotic event was held to celebrate the day independence was declared from tyranny in 1776, and the fight for liberty began in the United States. 

Police officers briefly detained the communist group but let go because the Supreme Court declared that burning the flag is now an acceptable form of protest after a 1989 court case— Texas v. Johnson— voted 5-4 in favor of Gregory Lee Johnson, a protester who had burned the flag.

The radical group was not the only one to disrespect the day that gave us freedom and rights; Squad member Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) made false claims about slavery and the Independence Day founders, demanding the U.S. pay reparations to Black people. 

“The Declaration of Independence was written by enslavers and didn’t recognize Black people as human,” Bush tweeted. “Today is a great day to demand Reparations Now.”

Libby Emmons, editor-in-chief of The Post Millennial, fact-checked the Democrat’s absurd claims saying “of the 56, 11 signers were guilty of enslaving others… Jefferson’s clause about the need to abolish slavery was removed from the document in order to appease the colonies that backed the practice. Adams, Franklin, and two others were abolitionists.”

