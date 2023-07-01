Wisconsin Democrat: 'F*** the Suburbs' During Debate On Crime

A Wisconsin Democrat is facing heat after boldly stating hate for suburbs while debating the rising crime plaguing cities.

State Sen. LaTonya Johnson said, "f--- the suburbs," during a debate on the Senate floor over increased funding for police as city crime makes its way to quiet suburbs.

"To say that these additional police are needed because crime is spilling out into the suburbs. What about these babies who are being lost right in their own cities?" Johnson said.

After her long-winded rant, Johnson yelled, "F**k the suburbs because they don't know a goddamn thing about how life is in the city."

Critics over Twitter erupted in fury, attacking the privileged Democrat, comparing Johnson's comments to Hillary Clinton's 2016 gaffe when she labeled President Trump fans "deplorable."

"Elected officials say dumb things occasionally, and when that happens, apologies are appropriate," Wisconsin senate speaker Robin Vos tweeted.

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany also criticized Johnson calling her remarks "politically dumb."

"You're just going to cast away part of society. We're constituents; we're Americans, those of us who live in the suburbs," McEnany said. "But also, it's just politically dumb. Suburban women are a powerhouse voting bloc."

She pointed out that President Joe Biden's winning votes can be attributed to the suburban vote.

Senior adviser at America First Legal, Ian Prior, warned that Johnson's remarks could be dangerous.

"Crime is spilling into the suburbs because of the policies that these kind of lawmakers support," Prior said, referring to the Left's soft-on-crime policies.

On the contrary, if that were a Republican who said the same thing as Johnson did, the Left would have a field day all over mainstream media.

Human trafficking in the city has soared 29 percent just this year, as well as robbery. Milwaukee has also seen a spike in rapes.