Biden Is 'Consumed' By Hunter's Scandals That Is Tarnishing the Corrupt Family's Name

President Joe Biden is reportedly “consumed” with his corrupt son’s legal scandals plaguing the news, causing him to lash out at top aides.

According to NBC News, the president has declined to accept any political advice from his office as Hunter Biden’s legal woes continue to tarnish the family name.

In the wake of Hunter’s guilty pleas to tax and gun charges— despite receiving a sweetheart deal— the president’s one message to White House aides is, “Hands off my family.”

Biden’s staff have reportedly been told to breach the subject sensitively and berated aides who suggested the president keep his son at arm's length.

The president has been warned that his involvement in his son’s legal battles may not be in his best interest in winning the 2024 presidential election, especially if former President Trump takes the GOP nominee. However, the delicate subject “outright” anger Biden and he “resents that anyone would suggest that he distance himself from his son because of what he views as unfair and outrageous GOP attacks.”

After staying silent on the issue for several years, Biden’s corrupt actions are shedding light. An IRS whistleblower alleged that the president was in the room with his son at his Wilmington, Delaware home the same day Hunter threatened to destroy his Chinese business associate if the partner did not fulfill his money “commitment.”

A close source said Biden’s staff has accepted the president’s approach regarding his son and the “reality of their family ethos.”

Another said, “It is what it is, and we’re dealing with it.”

Last week, reporters asked Biden about his involvement with or knowledge of Hunter's shady business deals, which led to the charges, which resulted in the president yelling, calling the journalist’s question “dumb.”

Meanwhile, another reporter asked Biden if he was the “big guy” referenced in messages made by his son. When another asked about his ties to China, where bank records show his family raked millions of dollars lobbying for companies, Biden lashed out, saying, “Give me a break, man!”