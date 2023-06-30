Celebrating America's 247th Birthday
KJP Hypocritically Condemns SCOTUS's Decision to Strike Down Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 30, 2023
The White House condemned the Supreme Court's decision to strike down President Joe Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan that would make hard-working Americans responsible for fronting student's college bills. 

During a press briefing on Friday, President Joe Biden attacked Republicans for blocking his hefty program that would remove financial responsibilities from students and instead put it on tax-paying U.S. citizens, calling them hypocrites. 

"The hypocrisy of Republican elected officials is stunning. They had no problem with billions in pandemic-related loans to businesses — including hundreds of thousands and in some cases millions of dollars for their own businesses," he wrote. "And those loans were forgiven. But when it came to providing relief to millions of hard-working Americans, they did everything in their power to stop it."

However, on May 8, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said that Americans are responsible for paying for things they buy with their money— contradicting her support for Biden's student loan handouts. 

"If you buy a car, you are expected to pay the monthly payment. It's that simple," Jean Pierre said. 

Additionally, the 80-year-old president lashed out at a reporter who asked why Biden gave false hope to Americans who believed they would receive a student loan handout by his executive order. 

"I didn't give any false hope," Biden snapped. "The question was whether or not I would do even more than was requested. What I did, I thought it was appropriate and was able to be done and would get done." 

Biden instead blamed Republicans for giving false hope to students, claiming they "snatched away the hope that they were given." 

According to Biden, the president has been accused of overstepping his authority, which the Constitution is wrong. 


