Over 250 Hollywood Elitists Sign a Petition to Support Democrats' Agenda of Mutilating Children

Hollywood elitists are advocating for the Democratic Party's agenda of mutilating and indoctrinating children, calling for censorship of those who oppose the Left's progressive LGBTQ push.

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) addressed big tech companies in a letter signed by over 250 brainwashed celebrities urging them to censor those who oppose and spread "hate" toward alphabet people.

The radical group demanded companies such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to "take actions against the rise of anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ hate and discrimination," claiming that there has been a "massive systemic failure to prohibit hate, harassment, and malicious anti-LGBTQ disinformation" occurring on platforms.

The letter claims that gender transition surgery is "medically necessary" for children and accused "online extremists" of actively promoting hate and violence against LGBTQ people.

Gender transition surgeries, including hormone and puberty blockers for children, have been outlawed in several states across America.

Republicans have been outspoken in their fight to protect innocent kids from being indoctrinated by the Left and keep them from making life-alternating decisions about their bodies.

However, Democrats are pushing to take away Americans' First Amendment rights because sane people are rushing to dismantle liberal's attempts to destroy the normalcy of having only two genders.

The letter accuses platforms that allow posts opposing the mutilation of children are "dangerous" and "dehumanizing."

Signatures were obtained by liberal elitists such as model Haley Bieber, singer Camila Cabello, and actress Zooey Deschanel. The infamous transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney is also among those who signed the letter.

The petition is another Leftist attempt to silence those disagreeing with the woke mob. It is also a clear indication that Democrats don't care if they ruin a child's life or castrate them before they are even old enough to drink legally.

As of June, 19 states have passed bills restricting gender-affirming care for minors. Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott (TX) recently signed a bill banning puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgery for children under 18 wishing to transition. Nebraska also restricted transgender care for minors.

“We are going to remain a refuge of sanity and a citadel of normalcy,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) declared after approving legislation to ban gender-affirming for children.

He has also strongly advocated limiting classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity and refusing to allow kids t be exposed to men dressed in sexually clad outfits parading around inappropriately on stage.