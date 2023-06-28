CBS News Story on IRS Whistleblower Confirms the Media Cannot Ignore Biden Corruption...
Tipsheet

New Poll Shows the Battle Between Trump and DeSantis Is Too Close to Call

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 28, 2023 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

New polling shows former President Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) deadlocked in a Republican presidential primary in the battleground state of Wisconsin. 

According to a Marquette University Law School poll, DeSantis and Trump scored within one percent of each other on the full GOP primary ballot, with the governor garnering 30 percent of support and Trump securing 31 percent. 

The survey also found that if the 2024 election were held today, DeSantis would outperform Trump in a matchup against President Joe Biden. 

Hypothetically, Biden would beat DeSantis by only two percentage points, 49 to 47 percent. However, against Trump, the 80-year-old president would come in first place by nine percentage points, 52 to 43 percent. 

Both GOP presidential candidates come neck and neck within one percent of each other again regarding favorability measures. Sixty-seven percent view DeSantis as the more favorable candidate, while 68 percent say the same of Trump.

Once cordial politicians, DeSantis and Trump aimed shots at one another this week after both Republicans hosted events in New Hampshire. 

The Florida governor vowed to "actually" build the border wall that Trump tried but ultimately did not finish. At the same time, the former president accused DeSantis of supporting cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and other entitlement programs to tame federal spending.

The two candidates offered contrasting events, with DeSantis offering to take reporter questions and Trump offering to speak to the crowd for more than an hour. 

DeSantis accused Trump of breaking his promise to "drain the swamp," saying it's "worse today than ever." Meanwhile, Trump claimed that DeSantis was forced to settle for second place in the primary.

The governor also accused Trump of failing to produce the "massive red wave" Republicans were promised during November's midterm elections. 

However, Trump's loyal following seems to grow stronger as the Left continues its political witch hunt against him.

