Liberal Leftist Taylor Lorenz 'Survived' a 'Terrifying' Maskless Situation at the Airport



Liberal crybaby and Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz deserves an Emmy nominee for her act at an airport after surviving a “dangerous” encounter with an unmasked passenger.

The liberal complained via Twitter in a long-winded series of tweets that TSA agents at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York asked passengers to remove their masks before they stepped up to the security desk.

Lorenz described the situation as “dangerous” and “insane,” causing her to hold her breath for several seconds as she approached security.

Nevertheless, however, she survived the traumatizing experience.

“I can’t believe they're doing stuff like this in 2023,” Lorenz tweeted, accusing the TSA agent of behaving with "abject cruelty" for telling "a woman" that she shouldn't be flying if she was "so scared.”

The fact that the TSA at JFK is forcing all passengers to remove their masks before they even step up to the security desk where they check ur boarding pass is so dangerous! I can’t believe they’re doing stuff like this in 2023 😵‍💫 — Taylor Lorenz @ VidCon (@TaylorLorenz) June 18, 2023

Ironically, Lorenz didn’t have a care in the world while attending the Cannes Film Festival in France. She even risked her life to pose for pictures with dozens of people. However, she did don a sequined face mask despite even the Biden White House declaring Covid is no longer a threat.

The radical progressive still pushes authoritarian Covid measures such as outdoor dining, claiming she knows several people who have tested positive for the virus by enjoying their lives and socializing with others.

She was even thoughtful enough to share a list of Covid safe outdoor activities.

Here’s a great list of Covid safe outdoor activities! https://t.co/RhWQkNV4LZ — Taylor Lorenz @ VidCon (@TaylorLorenz) June 19, 2023

In case you weren't aware, Lorenz— it's 2023, and masks have been useless since every virtue-signaling Democrat used them to hold power over Americans.








