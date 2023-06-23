Trump Secures Major Endorsement Causing Crowd to Erupt In Applause

Former President Trump secured a significant win on his road to potentially being the 47th president.

On Friday, the state’s highest-ranking Republican official, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, endorsed Trump for the 2024 Presidential election, causing a crowd to erupt in applause in support.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson gives a full-throttle endorsement of Donald J. Trump for President. pic.twitter.com/HBWaPejLYh — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 23, 2023

Speaking at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference in Washington, Robinson told the crowd that the U.S. needs a leader who would “put America first” and knows how to fight the corrupt Left during challenging times.

“This nation needs a fighter. Someone willing to go on to the world stage, walking boldly, strongly, waving the American flag, saying the Americans are here and we are in charge again,” Robinson said.

The pastor said he believes that Trump can lead the country into a future with freedom, adding that the U.S. is not the same country he remembers it being when he was a child.

“We are in a precarious position where if we do not make the right moves in 2024, this nation will fall,” Robinson continued.

The Republican painted a grim picture of what America might look like if Democrats continued to run the country— comparing it to the authoritarian regimes of Hitler, Mao, and Stalin.

Mark Robinson breathing fire:



"Law and order is being destroyed, and we have a two-tiered justice system that has been weaponized against political enemies much like it was during Hitler's reign." pic.twitter.com/FTQCjS71ot — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 23, 2023

Last week, Robinson declined to support Trump, saying he wasn’t ready to endorse any candidate formally.

In 2020, the Republicans praised Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and his economic policies.

In return, the former president has vowed support for Robinson at rallies in North Carolina, promising crowds that he would endorse the Lt. Governor.