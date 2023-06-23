It's Always Been About 'The Big Guy'
Is There a Coup Attempt Underway in Russia?
What Caused Hunter Biden's Lawyer to Go Berserk Today
James Cameron Rips Into the 'Nightmarish Charade' Behind the Search for Missing Titanic...
The White House Really Didn't Want to Talk About the Sub Implosion
Joe Rogan's Invitation to Debate Gives Peter Hotez a Week-Long Meltdown
Chris Christie Booed at Conference for Saying This About Donald Trump
Trump Secures Major Endorsement Causing Crowd to Erupt In Applause
Chris Christie Booed By Crowd After Attacking Trump
A.I. Robot Will Be Answering Police Phone Lines in Portland
Dan Crenshaw Slams 'Epic Failure of Leadership' With Titan Submersible Recovery Efforts
Yikes, So That's How the Hunter Biden Tax Probe Began
Photos Suggest Hunter Was At Joe Biden's Home the Day He Threatened to...
Trans New Hampshire Democrat Rep Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
Tipsheet

Is This Trump's 2024 Running Mate?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 23, 2023 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt York

The GOP primary season is still in its early stages, with more than 16 months before the 2024 presidential election. However, that doesn't mean former President Trump still needs to pick his running mate. 

According to speculation, Arizona Republican Kari Lake holds a strong possibility of running as Trump's vice president. 

Despite not having any political experience, Lake quickly became a pain in the Left's thorn bush by exposing the Democratic Party's progressive plans. 

The Republican made herself known after launching herself into Arizona's gubernatorial race— which she alleges was stolen from her after losing to Democrat Katie Hobbs. At the time, Trump endorsed Lake for governor, saying she was one of the few who could take on the "fake news media" and protect Americans from Covid lockdowns, cancel culture, and end woke curriculum being taught in schools. 

Sources say Lake, an avid and vocal supporter of Trump, is "practically" living at the former president's Florida Mar-a-Lago residence. 

"Kari Lake is there all the time," an unnamed source told People magazine. "There's a suite there that she practically lives in."

The Republican firebrand often campaigns for Trump once said that if the corrupt Left wants to get to the 45th president, they will have to "go through me, and you're going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me." 

Recommended

Is There a Coup Attempt Underway in Russia? Spencer Brown

Similarly, Lake threatened Trump's enemies, saying she would not let them lay a finger on him. 

"And I'm going to tell you, most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA [National Rifle Association]. That's not a threat – that's a public service announcement," Lake said. 

The liberal-leaning magazine claimed that Lake spends more time at Mar-a-Lago than Trump's wife, Melania Trump. 

However, Lake's team denied such claims. 

"Kari Lake often speaks at events all over the country in support of America First candidates and organizations, and when she does have the honor of being invited to speak at the beautiful Mar-a-Lago, she overnights at Hilton properties in Palm Beach with her loving husband of 25 years," a statement from Lake's team to People read.

Tags: TRUMP KARI LAKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is There a Coup Attempt Underway in Russia? Spencer Brown
What Caused Hunter Biden's Lawyer to Go Berserk Today Matt Vespa
Garland Gives Interesting Answer When Asked Whether He Said 'No' to Charging Hunter Biden Spencer Brown
Is This Why the Biden Administration Held Off Announcing Titanic Sub Deaths? Matt Vespa
James Cameron Rips Into the 'Nightmarish Charade' Behind the Search for Missing Titanic Sub Matt Vespa
Dan Crenshaw Slams 'Epic Failure of Leadership' With Titan Submersible Recovery Efforts Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Is There a Coup Attempt Underway in Russia? Spencer Brown