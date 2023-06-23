Is This Trump's 2024 Running Mate?

The GOP primary season is still in its early stages, with more than 16 months before the 2024 presidential election. However, that doesn't mean former President Trump still needs to pick his running mate.

According to speculation, Arizona Republican Kari Lake holds a strong possibility of running as Trump's vice president.

Despite not having any political experience, Lake quickly became a pain in the Left's thorn bush by exposing the Democratic Party's progressive plans.

The Republican made herself known after launching herself into Arizona's gubernatorial race— which she alleges was stolen from her after losing to Democrat Katie Hobbs. At the time, Trump endorsed Lake for governor, saying she was one of the few who could take on the "fake news media" and protect Americans from Covid lockdowns, cancel culture, and end woke curriculum being taught in schools.

Sources say Lake, an avid and vocal supporter of Trump, is "practically" living at the former president's Florida Mar-a-Lago residence.

"Kari Lake is there all the time," an unnamed source told People magazine. "There's a suite there that she practically lives in."

The Republican firebrand often campaigns for Trump once said that if the corrupt Left wants to get to the 45th president, they will have to "go through me, and you're going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me."

Similarly, Lake threatened Trump's enemies, saying she would not let them lay a finger on him.

"And I'm going to tell you, most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA [National Rifle Association]. That's not a threat – that's a public service announcement," Lake said.

The liberal-leaning magazine claimed that Lake spends more time at Mar-a-Lago than Trump's wife, Melania Trump.

However, Lake's team denied such claims.

"Kari Lake often speaks at events all over the country in support of America First candidates and organizations, and when she does have the honor of being invited to speak at the beautiful Mar-a-Lago, she overnights at Hilton properties in Palm Beach with her loving husband of 25 years," a statement from Lake's team to People read.