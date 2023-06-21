Boebert Scorches Biden In Fiery Impeachment Speech As GOP Responds In Unexpected Way

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) continued her efforts to impeach President Joe Biden over his lack of ability to successfully run the country in an impassioned speech on the House Floor.

Speaking late Tuesday night, Boebert criticized Biden for wreaking havoc on the southern border, knowingly abusing his use of power and dereliction of duty, and seemingly getting away with being involved in an alleged bribery scheme.

In her speech, the Republican explained that according to Article 1 of the Constitution, the president should be removed from office on impeachment “for and conviction of treason bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors,” referencing Biden’s shady overseas business dealings that made him millions of dollars.

She criticized the president for failing to “preserve, protect, and defend” the U.S.

According to Article 2— Dereliction of Duty— Boebert said that Biden has violated his constitutional duty as president to ensure that laws are faithfully executed, adding that he has “neglected the constitutional duty of the office of the President of the United States.”

Citing examples of Biden’s failures, Boebert mentioned his allowing more than 1,500,000 illegal aliens to invade the southern border under his watch, which in return has brought in deadly drugs such as Fentanyl, killing millions of Americans.

Biden has neglected the honor and trust of the U.S. to benefit himself and the Democratic Party. Boebert reiterated that the 80-year-old has repeatedly violated the Constitution, calling for his impeachment over his weaknesses as president.

However, Republicans are criticizing Boebert for forcing a vote to impeach Biden this week, claiming it is premature and disrupts the party’s ongoing efforts to investigate the Biden family’s business dealings.

During a closed-door meeting of the GOP conference on Capitol Hill, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) said the vote is not the right thing to do.

“This is one of the most serious things you can do as a member of Congress. I think you’ve got to go through the process. You’ve got to have the investigation,” McCarthy said. “And throwing something on the floor actually harms the investigation that we’re doing right now.”

The House Speaker reportedly called Boebert and asked her to talk at the closed-door House GOP conference meeting about her impeachment resolution before forcing a vote. McCarthy said Boebert told him she would think about it; however, she made the privileged motion anyway.

It is worth noting the Colorado Republican declined to attend the meeting.

Other Republicans also warned Boebert’s impeachment efforts could backfire and cause the GOP’s investigation against Biden to sink under water.

“This shouldn’t be playground games, in my view. This should be serious,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said on Wednesday. “If there are real facts for impeachment, then you go there. But doing this is wrong, and I think the majority of the conference feels that way.”

Despite not being a fan of Biden, Republicans agreed that not rushing the impeachment and getting all the proof and facts in order is necessary.

“It’s important for the Republican conference to act together in unison to counter the bad policies of the Biden administration,” Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.) said. “And therefore, if members want to suggest or bring up the idea of a privileged motion, they ought to come to the conference to discuss that in advance and have a collective discussion of it before they take the decision to do it.”