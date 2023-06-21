'If You Wanna Go There': Durham Hits Back at Schiff Over False Attacks
Supreme Court Justice Gets Ahead of the Left's Latest Hit Piece
John Durham Has the Perfect Response to Democrat's Attack on His Reputation
What Happened to the Nashville Transgender Shooter's Manifesto?
Galileo Would Be Spinning in His Grave If He Found Out Scientists Were...
Jim Jordan Has the Best Response to Sheila Jackson Lee's Absurd Questions for...
Durham Is Testifying on Capitol Hill Today. Here's How He Kicked Things Off.
CNN Legal Analysts Reject Notion Hunter Biden Got a Sweetheart Deal
CBP Releases Border Encounter Numbers for When Title 42 Was Lifted
What Biden Said About President Xi Just a Day After Blinken's China Trip...
Vanderbilt University Medical Center Turns Over Transgender Patient Records to Tennessee A...
So, About the Gas Stoves Ban They Told Us Was a Right-wing Hallucination...
Ukraine Provided With an Extra $6.2 BILLION Due to Accounting Error
Judge Strikes Down Law Banning Irreversible Transgender Care for Minors
Tipsheet

DeSantis War Room Fact Checks Trump Once Again

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 21, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Governor. Ron DeSantis's (R-Fla) war room called out former President Trump's claims that Florida locked down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an interview with Fox News this week, Trump defended his lockdown orders while falsely claiming Florida tightly shut down the state. 

"I gave the governors the options. For instance, Henry McMaster of South Carolina governor a great guy and a great governor. He didn't shut it down. Tennessee didn't shut it down. South Dakota didn't shut it down. Georgia shut it down for a little while but not much. They did a good job. Six states didn't shut down. I gave—it's a federalist system. I told all governors you do what you want. You can shut it down or not. Florida, by the way, shut it down tight. No highways and no beaches. No, this—" Trump stated.

In response, DeSantis's team echoed Trump's claims in a video that got community noted by Twitter because the former president's remarks were false. 

The DeSantis war room quickly pointed out that Trump has praised the governor several times for keeping Florida open during COVID, despite saying other wise. 

Recommended

Durham Steamrolls Schiff's False Attacks Katie Pavlich

In 2020, DeSantis rejected the Trump White House orders to "reestablish strong mitigation statewide." They allowed outdoor recreational activities, including at the beach, and worship services under "essential activities." 

Despite Trump claiming DeSantis locked the sunshine state down, the Florida governor repeatedly pledged there would be no lockdowns throughout 2020 and 2021. 

At the height of the corrupt China virus, more and more people fled authoritarian states and moved to Florida, where residents were free to live before the Covid outbreak-- proving DeSantis governed a free state compared to many other U.S. states who were under a Draconian dictatorship such as New York and California. 

Tags: RON DESANTIS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Durham Steamrolls Schiff's False Attacks Katie Pavlich
Jim Jordan Has the Best Response to Sheila Jackson Lee's Absurd Questions for Durham Spencer Brown
Galileo Would Be Spinning in His Grave If He Found Out Scientists Were Doing This Matt Vespa
Durham Is Testifying on Capitol Hill Today. Here's How He Kicked Things Off. Spencer Brown
When This Word Appears THREE Times in the Titanic Submersible Waiver, Maybe You Shouldn't Go Matt Vespa
More Legal Trouble on the Way for Hunter Biden Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Durham Steamrolls Schiff's False Attacks Katie Pavlich