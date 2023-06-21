Biden Claims Americans Would Need A Lot More Than a Gun to Fight the Government

President Joe Biden once again threatened the constitutional right to own a gun, mocking Second Amendment supporters while discussing violence in the U.S.

While speaking at a fundraising event in California, Biden suggested that the Second Amendment is useless because the U.S. government could crush Americans, saying they would "need an F-16" to take it down.

Claiming he's a "Second Amendment guy," Biden said the American people don't need "a weapon of war."

"I taught it for four years, six years in law school. And guess what? It doesn't say that you can own any weapon you want," Biden claimed. "It says there are certain weapons that you just can't own. Even when it was passed, you couldn't own a cannon. You can't own a machine gun.… No, I'm serious."

Biden— who, at the same time, claims he supports 2A but calls for more substantial restrictions on gun laws— mocked Americans who exercise their right to own a firearm used to protect themselves against Biden's failed policies which have brought sky-high crime and illegal aliens into the country.

"You know, I love these guys who say the Second Amendment is — you know, the tree of liberty is water with the blood of patriots. Well, if [you] want to do that, you want to work against the government, you need an F-16. You need something else than just an AR-15," he continued.

Earlier this year, Biden echoed similar remarks. Saying that Americans would need F-15s to stand a chance in a battle with the government, pledging to ban "assault weapons."

Again in 2021, Biden claimed that from day one, the Second Amendment "limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own. You couldn't buy a canon."

However, the president's statements are false.

According to the Second Amendment, Americans are not limited to who can "keep and bear arms" or what kind of firearms people can keep and bear.