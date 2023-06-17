RNC Vows to Stand By Trump Despite Push Back Amid Indictment

Why Two Philly Students Got Humiliated at Their High School Graduation
Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 17, 2023 12:00 PM
The Republican National Committee shut down rumors that it will forego its support for former President Trump amid recent charges filed against him by the radical Left. 

This week, former Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark) demanded that the RNC amend one of its primary qualifications for candidates seeking to participate in debates. According to sources who spoke with Politico, Hutchinson had a private phone call with RNC leaders about the Loyalty Pledge-- which requires participants to sign a pledge supporting the eventual Republican presidential nominee.

However, the call did not end in Hutchinson’s favor.

During the “contentious” call-- which Hutchinson did not even bother to participate in-- RNC leaders told the governor’s staff that no changes to the debate requirements would be made. The committee continued to say they would not be “not dealing with hypotheticals” on Trump’s legal fate.

RNC senior adviser Richard Walters suggested GOP primary candidates who do not support the committee’s decision could walk out of the door. 

Candidates are only “being asked to respect the decision of Republican primary voters and support the eventual nominee,” Walters said. “Candidates complaining about this to the press should seriously reconsider their priorities and whether they should even be running.”

Hutchinson has long criticized Trump, calling it “offensive” that GOP candidates vow to pardon the former president if elected. 

The former governor has been open in his distaste of the 45th president, asserting that Trump’s 37-count indictment is reason enough not to vote for him. 

“I’m not going to vote for him if he’s a convicted felon,” Hutchinson previously said. “I’m not going to vote for him if he’s convicted of espionage, and I’m not going to vote for him if he’s (convicted of) other serious crimes. And I’m not going to support him.”

Trump suggested that he may skip the first debate, which will be held in August, bragging that he is “up by too many points.” While Hutchinson struggles in the polls, Trump is the top GOP contender, beating his rival Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla). 

