California Senator Warns Parents to Flee the State Over Woke 'Gender-Affirming' Law

Republican California state Senator Scott Wilk is warning parents to flee the state over one of its latest laws aimed at forcing families to embrace the Left's woke gender ideology or face consequences.

Citing a new bill that would make a parent's refusal to allow their child to "transition" to another gender a factor in custody disputes, Wilk encouraged parents who "love their children" to leave the Democrat-run state immediately as the Left's pro-LGBTQ propaganda continues to spread.

"I'm now in year 11 in the state legislature, and all the time, we're proposing policies to protect children. After 11 years, I've concluded that we need to start protecting parents," Wilk said. "That's just not happening."

On Tuesday, the bill cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on a party line vote.

Amendments were previously added to the bill declaring that "gender-affirming" care is a so-called "need" for a child's "health, safety, and welfare." Parents who refuse to obey the Left's "progressive" attempts to force woke gender ideology will risk having to give up custody over their own kids in disputes, and many fear they may face allegations of child abuse.

Wilk explained during the Judiciary Committee hearing that he's "been here and witnessed a full frontal assault on charter schools, taking away parents’ choice in how their children are going to be educated to the detriment particularly of children of color."

"In recent years, we have put government bureaucrats between parents, children, and doctors when it comes to medical care—and now we have [AB 957] where if a parent does not support the ideology of the government, [children are] going to be taken away from the home," Wilk underscored.

In the past, the Republican has encouraged parents to fight for parental rights.

However, Wilk's mind has changed.

He now tells parents to run as far as possible from California and other Democrat-run states pushing the left's woke gender agenda.

"I was born and raised in this state. I love this state, but I'm not going to stay in this state. It's just too oppressive, and I believe in freedom, so I'm going to move to America when I leave the legislature," Wilk continued.

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) signed a bill making California a safe haven for transgender youth. He claimed that children should be able to make life-alternating and irreversible decisions about their biological sex, regardless of their young age.

Instead of focusing on fixing the open border that is causing havoc on the U.S. or calming down devastating inflation rates, the Democratic Party seems to be only concerned with pushing its LGBTQ agenda on Americans — especially children — calling alphabet people "brave" and an "example" for the U.S.