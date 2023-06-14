NYC Grand Jury Indicts Daniel Penny Over Jordan Neely's Death
Federal Reserve Hits 'Pause' on Interest Rate Hikes
NBC News Poll Reveals Most Americans Are Sane and Pro-Science on This Transgender...
Middle Schoolers' USA Rebellion at Pride Event Causes Libs to Melt Down
Here's Who Sponsored This Year's Congressional Baseball Game
Sorry, Karine, the White House Flasher Does Reflect Your LGBT+ Event
Nicolle Wallace Throws a Fit Over Trump Visiting Cuban Restaurant
The Trump Indictment
Miami Mayor Joins GOP Race
Elon Musk Attacks Biden WH's Use of Children to Push Its LGBTQ Agenda
Adam Schiff Avoids Being Censured in Republican-Controlled House, For Now
Teachers Union Unveils LGBTQ+ Toolkit for Indoctrination
Virginia's Largest School District Fighting AG's Subpoena Over National Merit Investigatio...
Lawmakers Reverse ‘Woke’ Transgender Student Policies to Protect Parents’ Rights
Tipsheet

Biden Gives Suspicious Response When Asked About Alleged Bribery Tapes

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 14, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden gave an abnormal response to reporters when asked about the alleged existence of the tapes that reportedly prove the president was at the forefront of a bribery deal with a Ukrainian businessman. 

“Are there tapes that you accepted bribes, President Biden? Is that true?” A reporter asked Biden on Tuesday. 

In response, Biden stopped walking, turned around with a smile, and appeared to chuckle to himself. He then shook his head as he turned to walk away without saying a word. 

This week, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) revealed that an anonymous source-- who claims he bribed then-Vice President Biden and his son Hunter Biden-- has 17 audio recordings proving the dealings between them.

The source said he kept the tapes as an “insurance policy” in case they were needed.

Biden’s suspicious response comes a week after he brushed off concerns regarding allegations against him that were made to the FBI and reviewed by lawmakers. 

Recommended

Middle Schoolers' USA Rebellion at Pride Event Causes Libs to Melt Down Matt Vespa

Biden brushed off concerns when a reporter asked the president about claims made by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) that there is an informant file containing “damning evidence” that Biden “sold out his country." 

“Where’s the money?” Biden said, adding, “I’m joking. It’s a bunch of malarkey.”

Former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker said that if the supposed tapes are real, they will reveal Biden’s actions of knowingly abusing his power as a leader of the country. 

“The contents, if true, I mean, obviously, this is a cataclysmic event because you just don’t have these types of recordings usually available,” Whitaker said, calling it explosive. “It will prove essentially what Joe Biden knew and what his scheme was to abuse his power as vice president.”

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Middle Schoolers' USA Rebellion at Pride Event Causes Libs to Melt Down Matt Vespa
What the FBI Deputy Director Said About the Biden Bribe Allegations Should Worry Everyone Matt Vespa
Whoever Wrote This Chyron at Fox News Deserves a Massive Raise Matt Vespa
More Terrible News for Bud Light As It Tries to Turn Things Around Spencer Brown
NYC Grand Jury Indicts Daniel Penny Over Jordan Neely's Death Matt Vespa
After What Jill Biden Said at a Fundraiser, You Have to Wonder What World Is She Living in Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Middle Schoolers' USA Rebellion at Pride Event Causes Libs to Melt Down Matt Vespa