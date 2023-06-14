Biden Gives Suspicious Response When Asked About Alleged Bribery Tapes

President Joe Biden gave an abnormal response to reporters when asked about the alleged existence of the tapes that reportedly prove the president was at the forefront of a bribery deal with a Ukrainian businessman.

“Are there tapes that you accepted bribes, President Biden? Is that true?” A reporter asked Biden on Tuesday.

In response, Biden stopped walking, turned around with a smile, and appeared to chuckle to himself. He then shook his head as he turned to walk away without saying a word.

President Biden turned and grinned — without saying a word — tonight when I asked about @ChuckGrassley saying alleged Ukrainian bribe-giver claims to have tapes https://t.co/R2mhPKUt3Y pic.twitter.com/Z8JI7pENzq — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 13, 2023

This week, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) revealed that an anonymous source-- who claims he bribed then-Vice President Biden and his son Hunter Biden-- has 17 audio recordings proving the dealings between them.

The source said he kept the tapes as an “insurance policy” in case they were needed.

Biden’s suspicious response comes a week after he brushed off concerns regarding allegations against him that were made to the FBI and reviewed by lawmakers.

Biden brushed off concerns when a reporter asked the president about claims made by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) that there is an informant file containing “damning evidence” that Biden “sold out his country."

“Where’s the money?” Biden said, adding, “I’m joking. It’s a bunch of malarkey.”

Former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker said that if the supposed tapes are real, they will reveal Biden’s actions of knowingly abusing his power as a leader of the country.

“The contents, if true, I mean, obviously, this is a cataclysmic event because you just don’t have these types of recordings usually available,” Whitaker said, calling it explosive. “It will prove essentially what Joe Biden knew and what his scheme was to abuse his power as vice president.”