'Am I White?' Republican Leaves Woke Diversity Officer Speechless When Asked Simple Question

A GOP congressman schooled a woke Democrat after playing the Left’s beloved race card.

Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla) exposed the uselessness of the Left’s so-called “need” for diversity in the federal government by questioning his race.

Mast asked Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley— the first Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer in the history of the State Department— if being bald or being 5’8″ made someone a better diplomat.

Abercrombie-Winstanley responded by saying, “No.”

Mast then asked her what his race was, which she repeatedly said that she did not know.

“Can you tell me, am I white?” Mast asked Abercrombie-Winstanley.

After a long pause, she told the GOP rep she would have to ask him how he characterizes himself because she was unsure.

“That’s exactly right; I would have to tell you not just how I characterize myself but what I am,” Mast said. “But I’m asking, do you know if I’m white?”

Mast then asked if he was half-black, Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, or brown, to which Abercrombie-Winstanley responded, saying she did not know.

The Republican pointed out the obvious when considering someone for a job, which only a person’s qualifications and character— not race— should be weighed.

“It shouldn’t matter that I’m half-Mexican; it shouldn’t matter whether I’m able-bodied, or ambulatory or not ambulatory. That doesn’t have anything to do with my background,” Mast said. Being an effective Foreign Service Officer “has nothing to do with how somebody looks,” he said.

Mast argued that the State Department should not care about “checking boxes” but instead further the foreign policy objectives of the U.S.

Being bald or 5’8” doesn’t make someone a better diplomat. Neither does being white, or Asian, or Native American, or Black, or Latino.



We don’t need the State Department to check boxes, we need it to further the foreign policy objectives of the United States. pic.twitter.com/lb4SgRjNz0 — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) June 13, 2023

Democrats have waged war on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the workplace, arguing so-called “white supremacy”is threatening the nation.

Several times, the Left has been accused of nominating people based on their race. Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson called President Joe Biden’s federal judge nominations “race-based” and illegal.

“Now, we think you should hire on the basis of merit. But, that’s an appealing idea; the people who run the country should look like the country,” Carlson said. “Because no administration has ever looked less like America, just by the numbers, than the Biden administration. It’s not about making the administration look like America; it’s about discriminating against certain classes of people who don’t vote for them.”