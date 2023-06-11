Why the Judge Who May Preside Over Trump’s Case Is Angering Democrats

Democrats are angered by the fact that a Trump-appointed judge may preside over the former President's case.

Florida judge Aileen Cannon is facing heat for being listed on the summons for Trump's Tuesday Miami appearance to face charges in federal court.

Democrats are reportedly worried that Cannon can blow the whole case since past rulings from her have slowed the Department of Justice's investigation into Trump— which she banned prosecutors from using the classified documents they seized from his Mar-a-Lago home.

Last year, Cannon granted a request by Trump's team to have a "special master" review document seized by FBI agents during a raid at the former President's Florida residence.

She ordered an appointed judge to sort through 33 boxes of material and more than 100 documents marked "classified," which reportedly threatened to hold up the case.

In addition, Cannon blocked federal prosecutors from further examining the seized documents until the special master had completed their review.

However, a court panel on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals threw out her order, and the case continued.

Cannon, a presumed Republican, joined the conservative group the Federalist Society in 2005, causing Democrats to worry she could blow the Left's whole plan of destroying Trump.

On Saturday, Trump criticized the Biden Administration's 37-count indictment against him, accusing Democrats of a "political hit job."

The 45th president argued that Democratic Party is guilty of a double standard, referencing President Joe Biden's recent scandal of a set of his own classified documents, which were found at his office and Delaware home.

However, the case against Biden has been stalled as it was just revealed that the President has yet to be interviewed.

Despite facing two indictments unfairly brought on him in the past year, Trump remains the favorite among Republican voters.