Newsom’s Jealously of DeSantis Continues to Show

California and Florida are two different states. One, residents can live their lives freely without an authoritarian leader dictating what people can and cannot do. Other residents fear for their lives as homeless and crime dangerously take over the state.

The main difference? Florida has a superstar governor, and California’s governor spends all day thinking of ways to bring the sunshine state down.

Recently, Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state amended a bill allowing parents to be charged with child abuse if they disapprove of their child’s gender transition. Parents could also be charged with child abuse if they don't agree to call their child by their preferred pronouns under the new amendment.

On the contrary, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) has vowed to protect the innocence of children, fighting for parents to have a say in their kid's major life decisions and education.

California’s anti-parent policies have driven thousands out of the state as thousands flock to DeSantis’s turf.

In 2022, the Florida governor signed the Parental Rights In Education bill into law, giving guardians the day to know what their children are learning in the classroom. DeSantis also signed the Let Kids Be Kids bill package which outlaws the permanent mutilation of minors, removes pronoun politics in schools, and expands parental rights.

While Newsom advocates for children to be mutilated and brainwashed by the Left’s propaganda, DeSantis refuses to allow minors to become part of the Biden Administration’s experiment.

While California suffers from an uptick in crime and homeless and is the number one state for net-in migration, Newsom believes pushing transgenderism on children should be the priority.

DeSantis has successfully made Florida one of the top states for real estate and has a 50-year low crime rate, making the governor a better match to repair the country from President Joe Biden’s disastrous policies.

The progressive California bill is a reminder of the stakes in the 2024 election when it comes to the race for the White House. DeSantis puts children and parents first, while Newsom puts illegal migrants' so-called “rights” first. If it weren’t for leaders like DeSantis, the U.S. Left’s anti-parent agenda would spread to every state in the nation.