How Biden’s 2024 Campaign Will Look Different Than 2020

President Joe Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign is expected to look entirely different from his 2020 run since he no longer will have the safety of Covid mandates to keep him hidden, forcing him to do in-person talking events.

In 2020, Covid-19 was in full swing, allowing Democrats to hide Biden in his basement and dodge the possibility that the 80-year-old would expose the Left’s radical agenda.

However, with the China virus no longer a threat to the country, Biden will have no excuse for why he can’t hit the campaign trail and talk in front of thousands— or his case, hundreds— of people during rallies.

Earning the name “Basement Biden” in 2020, the President conducted virtual pre-recorded interviews, fundraisers, and speaking events ensuring there were no slip-ups as the country watched.

Last week, Biden couldn’t get through one day without making a mockery of the U.S.

While walking across a stage, he fell flat on his face and bumped his head while exiting Marine One.

Additionally, “The Federalist" editor Mollie Hemingway pointed out that Democrats have other tricks to secure enough votes: ballot harvesting.

She argued that Biden could win the presidential race again even if the Democratic Party hides him away due to how they run elections.

“In large part, because we no longer run elections the same way, and Democrats have done a very good job of making sure that regardless of what the opinion is of the people, they get ballots from the appropriate people into the ballot box,” Hemingway stated.

Democrats could rely heavily on ballot harvesting without sending Biden out in the playing field, avoiding disastrous moments that prove the President is not mentally or physically fit to lead a country another four years.

“As you move to just a ballot harvesting operation, which Democrats have invested quite a bit in for decades, it matters less and less whether people are with you and more about whether they can get ballots associated with named individuals into the ballot box. That's what Democrats will want, the Biden operation, even if they don't want him to say too much on stage,” she continued.

On the contrary, former President Trump held massive rallies in front of thousands of supporters nationwide, even throughout the pandemic.

Nothing will stop him from going out and speaking to his supporters. Despite being indicted by the corrupt Left, Trump still plans to hold rallies in the coming weeks.

Biden’s re-election campaign is expected to be built around promising to “finish the job he started” to Americans as his approval rating remains well under water. The administration has strongly criticized Trump’s, painting him as an extreme threat to the nation.

However, even after the Biden Administration has tried to destroy him, the former President keeps garnering more and more support in defense of the political witch hunt against him.