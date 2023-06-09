Rep. Andy Biggs Says Mayorkas Is Intentionally Destroying the U.S. Border

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz) has vowed to hold the Biden Administration’s Department of Homeland Security accountable for the ongoing border crisis wreaking havoc on the U.S.

This week, Biggs questioned former acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf during a House subcommittee hearing on the DHS’ handling of the southern border.

“The U.S. Constitution requires the administration to ‘take care that the immigration and border security laws be faithfully executed.’ It is clear to me and millions of Americans that the Biden Administration has failed to do so,” Wolf said.

Wolf continued to criticize President Joe Biden for deliberately destroying the nation’s border, adding that it is the first administration—of either political party— to diminish the border’s security knowingly.

Biggs asked Wolf if Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had violated the law. In response, Wolf said that “new leadership is needed.”

“In all candor, the Biden administration is the first administration, of either political party, to deliberately take steps to diminish the security along our southern border.” - @ChadFWolf pic.twitter.com/juQFIjSv64 — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) June 7, 2023

The Republican also questioned Steven Bradbury from The Heritage Foundation if Mayorkas, appointed by Biden, has failed the country as he continues to release tens of thousands of illegal aliens into the U.S. through mass parole.

Citing the Immigration and Nationality Act, Bradbury said, “Yes.”

.@RepAndyBiggsAZ questions @Heritage Distinguished Fellow Steven Bradbury on whether DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas has violated the law. pic.twitter.com/1ofxdpFMDO — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) June 7, 2023

Biggs then asked Wolf if the Biden Administration, including Mayorkas, was intentionally violating the law, which he said: “They know exactly what they are doing [in DHS].”

Joseph Edlow, former acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, also agreed with Wolf, saying that he doesn’t believe Mayorkas is incompetent in doing his job, rather than his actions are intentional.

Biggs ended his testimony by calling for Mayorkas to be impeached.

“I think it's long past time for him to be impeached," @RepAndyBiggsAZ says of DHS Sec. Mayorkas. pic.twitter.com/c9qIhAZdhQ — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) June 7, 2023



