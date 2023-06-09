Biden Criticized For Not Being Interviewed Yet In Classified Docs Probe As Trump Faces Indictment

While former President Trump is facing indictment charges for allegedly mishandling classified documents from when he was in office, President Joe Biden— who is guilty of the same thing— has yet to be interviewed.

According to a report, the investigation—led by special counsel Robert Hur— is not even close to wrapping up the probe.

Biden's advisors claim the president will be interviewed once his legal team and the (Biden) Justice Department agree on the conditions.

One day after the November midterm elections, the Justice Department quietly opened an investigation "to understand whether classified information had been mishandled in violation of federal law" over the president's possession of top secret documents.

Biden has stated that he and his team are cooperating with the investigation despite repeatedly ignoring reporter's questions.

A source close to the president said there was "no way around it" when it comes to Biden being interviewed, suggesting it will most likely be one of the last pieces of the probe.

The Biden White House has refused to comment or give information regarding the investigation despite having many things to say about Trump's alleged classified document scandal. Last year, the president called Trump's mishandling of the documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence "irresponsible."

In January, the DOJ announced that it had discovered ten classified records at Biden's D.C. office in 2022. However, they waited until after the midterm elections to make the findings public.

Since then, investigators found additional documents at Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home and his beach home in Rehoboth.

News about the slow pace of the Biden probe comes as Trump announced the Biden Administration was indicting him for allegedly mishandling classified files. Trump condemned the Democrat's continued political persecution against him despite Biden being found guilty of possessing such documents.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is 'secured' by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time," Trump wrote on Truth Social.