Dem Squad Member Makes Ridiculous Claim About 'Anti-Woke' Republicans

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) attacked "anti-woke" Republicans, accusing them of being "anti-black" people.

During a House Oversight Committee hearing, the Squad member said that conservatives who fixate on blasting wokeness are actually saying, "I don't want black people to speak up for themselves. I don't want equality and justice for black folks."

Bush claimed that Americans should be on the side of wokeness because radical liberals are against "oppression," whereas Republicans apparently—according to the Democrats— want more oppression.

"I say to those who say, 'Wokeness, wokeness, wokeness,' who are anti-woke that this is not wokeness what we talked about here," Bush added. "And you should be on the side of folks who say they are woke because we are saying no more oppression against our community."

The progressive Democrat also claimed anti-woke conservatives are fascists and white supremacists.

"So whatever else is being thrown around, unless you say, 'I'm racist. I'm white supremacist, and I'm bigoted,' stop talking about wokeness, and you can't tell me that I'm wrong because I'm from the very movement where this came about," Bush continued. "Don't let a fascist tell you what being woke means."

So, in other words, if you are against children being indoctrinated by sexually inappropriate learning materials, the transgender movement, and minors having the choice to castrate themselves before their brain is fully formed— it also means you must hate Black people.

Her comments come after she signaled support to provide $14 trillion in reparations for the enslavement of African Americans and its so-called "lasting harm on the lives of millions of Black people."

Bush argued that the Republican Party is targeting the Black community, adding that the GOP's "war on woke" is rooted in "anti-Blackness." The Democrat also claimed that conservatives who want to uphold the integrity of elections are "carrying on the legacy of slavery and Jim Crow."