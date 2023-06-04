Republicans Argue DeSantis's Feud With Disney Will Backfire In 2024

GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-Fla) feud with Walt Disney World has been a long-fought battle that many Republicans argue he should give up to win the 2024 election.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla) believes DeSantis has ignited a political feud that voters will not find attractive when making their final decision on the ballot.

"It seems this like tit-for-tat that is going back and forth between DeSantis in the governor's office and Disney. You're even seeing state legislators start to say like, 'This is ridiculous,'" Steube said, adding that state senators have voted against one of DeSantis's bills because "We, the legislature, are being used as a tool by DeSantis for a political vendetta against Disney."

Despite applauding the Florida governor for standing up to the woke mob, accusing Democrats of weaponizing the federal government to pursue a progressive agenda, Steube called DeSantis's fight with Disney a "cat and mouse game."

However, Steube did praise DeSantis for exposing Disney's woke agenda targeting children, saying he exposed the corporation's progressive propaganda.

A Republican strategist also admitted that the governor's feud with Disney has gone on too long but acknowledged that DeSantis had been put in a position where he needs to win the battle or risk losing potential voters.

"I think DeSantis first got on the national radar by getting in a fight with Disney. I think his problem now is that he has to win it — and it is not clear that he can continue upping the ante," the strategist said, according to The Hill.

However, DeSantis fought against these attacks, vowing not to step down and allow woke corporations to continue indoctrinating children.

"Some of these Republicans are attacking me for standing up to Disney. Can you believe that? So here is all I will say: We oppose the sexualization of children. We will do battle with anybody that seeks to rob us of their innocence. And on those principles, there will be no compromise. We will never back down," DeSantis said, bringing a South Carolina crowd to its feet in applause.

The governor's fight with Disney shows he takes action and won't take a back seat when the going gets tough.

The legal fight between the two parties began after Disney condemned DeSantis's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill that restricted the discussion of LGBTQ+ issues in the classroom without the parent's consent. The governor then dissolved the corporation's self-governing status over Reedy Creek Improvement District.