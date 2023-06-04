Here’s What Caused the Capitol Police to Shut Down a Children's Choir Singing...
How Biden's Border Crisis Contributed to Another In-Custody Death
Let’s Make Fun Of The Gays
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 168: Flawed Bible Characters Blessed by the Lord...
Explosive Report Details CNN CEO Chris Licht's Time At the Left-Wing Network
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Has Quite the Take on Who's to Blame for Debt...
Hillary Clinton Gave Over $300,000 to Extremist Group Who Destroys Art In Protest...
Republicans Argue DeSantis's Feud With Disney Will Backfire In 2024
Former Obama Doctor: Biden 'Needs a Walker' Just to Maneuver Around
Woke Vs. Holy
Anti-White Racism, Or How I Came to Write “The War on Whites”
Time to End Gay Pride Month
American Elections Are Hardly Fraud-Proof
Friend or Pharisee? How Inclusivity Affects the Church.
Tipsheet

NYT Faces Heat After Claiming Biden Has 'Striking Stamina' Despite Repeated Senior Moments

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 04, 2023 7:34 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The New York Times faces criticism after publishing an article attempting to paint President Joe Biden as a young, vibrant man who never embarrasses himself or the country. 

Titled "Inside the Complicated Reality of Being America's Oldest President," reporters Peter Baker, Michael Shear, Katie Rogers, and Zolan Kanno-Youngs fawned over Biden's achievements, describing him as a "fit, sharp" 80-year-old who has "striking stamina." 

"The two Joe Bidens coexist in the same octogenarian president: Sharp and wise at critical moments, the product of decades of seasoning, able to rise to the occasion even in the dead of night to confront a dangerous world," the article read. 

Despite acknowledging Biden's diminishing cognitive and physical health, the reporters played the repeated public gaffes as Biden just being quirky, especially around children. 

"Yet a little slower, a little softer, a little harder of hearing, a little more tentative in his walk, a little more prone to occasional lapses of memory," the article continued. "He can be quirky; when children visit, he may randomly pull a book of William Butler Yeats off his desk and start reading Irish poetry to them."

The article went as far as claiming Biden— who doesn't do anything until 11 am and nothing past 4 pm, including weekends— exercises five days a week and does not drink, adding that the senior president is "fit and trim." 

"He has at times exhibited striking stamina, such as when he flew to Poland then boarded a nine-hour train ride to make a secret visit to Kyiv, spent hours on the ground, then endured another nine-hour train ride and a flight to Warsaw," the article read. "A study of his schedule by Mr. Biden's aides shows that he has traveled slightly more in the first few months of his third year in office than Mr. Obama did in his."

Recommended

Let’s Make Fun Of The Gays Derek Hunter

Critics of the NYT article, however, called the reporter's bluff over Biden— who has fallen several times and forgotten where he was more often than not— in perfect condition. 


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let’s Make Fun Of The Gays Derek Hunter
Explosive Report Details CNN CEO Chris Licht's Time At the Left-Wing Network Sarah Arnold
Here’s What Caused the Capitol Police to Shut Down a Children's Choir Singing the Star-Spangled Banner Matt Vespa
Time to End Gay Pride Month John Ullyot
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Has Quite the Take on Who's to Blame for Debt Ceiling Plan Rebecca Downs
Another Update on the 2020 Georgia Election Probe...And It's Not Good Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Let’s Make Fun Of The Gays Derek Hunter