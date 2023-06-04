NYT Faces Heat After Claiming Biden Has 'Striking Stamina' Despite Repeated Senior Moments

The New York Times faces criticism after publishing an article attempting to paint President Joe Biden as a young, vibrant man who never embarrasses himself or the country.

Titled "Inside the Complicated Reality of Being America's Oldest President," reporters Peter Baker, Michael Shear, Katie Rogers, and Zolan Kanno-Youngs fawned over Biden's achievements, describing him as a "fit, sharp" 80-year-old who has "striking stamina."

"The two Joe Bidens coexist in the same octogenarian president: Sharp and wise at critical moments, the product of decades of seasoning, able to rise to the occasion even in the dead of night to confront a dangerous world," the article read.

Despite acknowledging Biden's diminishing cognitive and physical health, the reporters played the repeated public gaffes as Biden just being quirky, especially around children.

"Yet a little slower, a little softer, a little harder of hearing, a little more tentative in his walk, a little more prone to occasional lapses of memory," the article continued. "He can be quirky; when children visit, he may randomly pull a book of William Butler Yeats off his desk and start reading Irish poetry to them."

The article went as far as claiming Biden— who doesn't do anything until 11 am and nothing past 4 pm, including weekends— exercises five days a week and does not drink, adding that the senior president is "fit and trim."

"He has at times exhibited striking stamina, such as when he flew to Poland then boarded a nine-hour train ride to make a secret visit to Kyiv, spent hours on the ground, then endured another nine-hour train ride and a flight to Warsaw," the article read. "A study of his schedule by Mr. Biden's aides shows that he has traveled slightly more in the first few months of his third year in office than Mr. Obama did in his."

Critics of the NYT article, however, called the reporter's bluff over Biden— who has fallen several times and forgotten where he was more often than not— in perfect condition.

A 4-writer slobbering piece on Biden's age from @nytimes with gems like: "Yet people who deal with him regularly, including some of his adversaries, say he remains sharp and commanding in private meetings. Diplomats share stories of trips to places like Ukraine, Japan, Egypt,… pic.twitter.com/TW3bkTY0Qn — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) June 4, 2023

He’s been a partisan cartoon since he was first elected Senator of DE. He’s always been a joke, a punchline and it’s because he’s a stupid, oafish, racist, nasty partisan Segregationist-loving arse. The “cool, grandpa“ image was created out of whole cloth by the media in 2019. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) June 4, 2023



