Hillary Clinton Gave Over $300,000 to Extremist Group Who Destroys Art In Protest of 'Climate Change'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 04, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

An advocacy group founded by failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton pushed hundreds of thousands of dollars to a charity that has ties to radical climate groups who participate in protests that destroy art. 

Onward Together, founded by Clinton after losing the 2016 election to former President Trump, gave $300,000 to the Beverly Hills-based Climate Emergency Fund (CEF) between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, according to its most recent tax forms. 

The group— often funded by woke elitists— brings awareness to so-called "climate change" by vandalizing fine art or engaging in controversial protests. 

One protest that the CEF sponsored was when progressive group members from Just Stop Oil threw tomato soup on a Vincent Van Gogh painting at London's National Gallery that is thought to be worth about $84 million. 

The group has also often organized demonstrations where members glue themselves to famous paintings. 

The CEF encourages bold actions to be made to draw awareness to "climate change," even if that means destroying high-value items. 

"So these activists intervene, and they say, 'Things are not normal. They're so bad that I'm going to do this crazy thing and glue me to a painting or a frame,'" CEF's executive director Margaret Klein Salamon said. "It only makes sense because of how absolutely terrible the climate emergency is." 

Onward Together's funds to CEF were the most extensive grant it distributed during the tax period. Clinton also donated $10,000 to the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a Left-wing dark money group operated by Arabella Advisors. The Democrat also gave $25,000 to the voting-rights charity founded by failed Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams— New Georgia Project.

Clinton is not the only Democrat to funnel money to CEF. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) political action committee handed over $9,000 to CEF in 2021. 

The squad member has previously instilled fear that the world will end soon due to "climate change." 

