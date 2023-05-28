North Dakota Parents Outraged After School Will Keep Kid's Preferred Gender Identities Under Wraps

North Dakota parents fumed at a school board after discovering it has kept students' preferred gender identities under wraps.

Fargo Public Schools publicly announced that they would defy Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s law that bans such actions in the classroom.

“We will not openly out any student because of one law if we know that that’s going to cause harm to that child,” Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi said.

The school district, among other schools in the country, has indicated they will allow minors to decide on which gender they, fueling the Left’s radical agenda.

The bill, signed into law this month, bans school boards from instilling policies that require the use of a student’s preferred pronouns, barring schools and teachers from “withhold[ing] or conceal[ing] information about a student’s transgender status from the student’s parent or legal guardian.”

However, parents clarified how they felt about the school district, keeping them in the dark about their children.

One father accused the district of “suppressing talk,” saying that the school must know better than the own parent of the child.

“Not only do you think you know my kids better than I do, you think you know every kid better than every parent does by saying you will

not deal with the parent,” he said. “Won’t you be shocked to discover when this happens to one of your kids?”

Another parent attacked the school board for feeling they have the right to decide for a child that does not belong to them.

“Whose kids are these? Do they belong to you as a school board? Do they belong to Fargo Public Schools, or is each parent’s child ultimately the decision-maker in their family over what is allowed and what is safe for that child,” she said.

The parent’s outrage comes on the heels of the Biden Administration facing heat for claiming “our nation’s children are all our children.”

Addressing teachers during a White House speech, President Joe Biden said there “is no such thing as someone else's child.”

Americans called out Biden, telling him he was wrong, adding that they do not co-parent with the government.



