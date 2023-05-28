What Republicans Are Saying About the Debt Ceiling Deal
Does Biden Know About This Impending Labor Strike?
Just Default Already
Trump Vs. DeSantis
A Bit of Brilliance from Burke
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 167: The Bible’s Answer to ‘Does God Exist?’
Actively Hampering the Executive Branch is Treason
Gov. Noem Takes A Stand Against Woke Drag Shows Targeting Children
Tim Scott Warns of Democrat's Plan to Divide the GOP
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's 'Jailbreak' Bill, Vows to Repeal It If Elected
McCarthy Defends Budget Agreement With Biden Despite Neither Party Being Happy With the...
Why Has the Left Chosen Trans Guys Over Real Women?
Making a Federal FOIA Request? Good Luck!
Democrats, Republicans Reach A Tentative Debt Ceiling Agreement
Tipsheet

North Dakota Parents Outraged After School Will Keep Kid's Preferred Gender Identities Under Wraps

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 28, 2023 12:12 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

North Dakota parents fumed at a school board after discovering it has kept students' preferred gender identities under wraps. 

Fargo Public Schools publicly announced that they would defy Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s law that bans such actions in the classroom. 

“We will not openly out any student because of one law if we know that that’s going to cause harm to that child,” Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi said. 

The school district, among other schools in the country, has indicated they will allow minors to decide on which gender they, fueling the Left’s radical agenda. 

The bill, signed into law this month, bans school boards from instilling policies that require the use of a student’s preferred pronouns, barring schools and teachers from “withhold[ing] or conceal[ing] information about a student’s transgender status from the student’s parent or legal guardian.”

However, parents clarified how they felt about the school district, keeping them in the dark about their children. 

One father accused the district of “suppressing talk,” saying that the school must know better than the own parent of the child. 

“Not only do you think you know my kids better than I do, you think you know every kid better than every parent does by saying you will 

not deal with the parent,” he said. “Won’t you be shocked to discover when this happens to one of your kids?”

Recommended

What Republicans Are Saying About the Debt Ceiling Deal Spencer Brown

Another parent attacked the school board for feeling they have the right to decide for a child that does not belong to them. 

“Whose kids are these? Do they belong to you as a school board? Do they belong to Fargo Public Schools, or is each parent’s child ultimately the decision-maker in their family over what is allowed and what is safe for that child,” she said. 

The parent’s outrage comes on the heels of the Biden Administration facing heat for claiming “our nation’s children are all our children.” 

Addressing teachers during a White House speech, President Joe Biden said there “is no such thing as someone else's child.” 

Americans called out Biden, telling him he was wrong, adding that they do not co-parent with the government. 


Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Republicans Are Saying About the Debt Ceiling Deal Spencer Brown
The Today Show Cornered Kamala Harris...And Things Quickly Went Off the Rails Matt Vespa
Why Has the Left Chosen Trans Guys Over Real Women? Alan Joseph Bauer
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's 'Jailbreak' Bill, Vows to Repeal It If Elected Sarah Arnold
A Bit of Brilliance from Burke Mark Lewis
Does Biden Know About This Impending Labor Strike? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
What Republicans Are Saying About the Debt Ceiling Deal Spencer Brown