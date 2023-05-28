Gov. Noem Takes A Stand Against Woke Drag Shows Targeting Children

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) is fighting back against the Democrat's progressive ideology by calling on the South Dakota college board to ban woke drag shows and the choice for a student to choose their "preferred" pronouns.

In a letter to the South Dakota Board of Regents, Noem sent a list of demands that would keep students away from the Left's "radical indoctrination," including cutting the cost of higher education, increasing apprenticeship programs, and "prohibit drag shows from taking place on university campuses."

"Across the nation, higher education is in a state of crisis. From prioritizing feelings over facts to radical indoctrination, as a country, we should be ashamed of this," Noem tweeted. "As a state, South Dakota can show the nation what quality higher education is supposed to look like."

The Republican added that she wants her state to be an example to the country of what higher education should look like.

Additionally, Noem enacted a whistleblower hotline where college students can submit complaints if a school fails to meet her guidelines. "This hotline was created for students and faculty to keep our universities accountable to South Dakota values and be an example to the nation of what a good higher education looks like," the hotline voice says.

As part of the governor's plan to make college more affordable, Noem will review all funding for university centers and donations, ensuring no money comes from China. Requiring courses in American government and U.S. history will also ensure students know why they should be proud to be a part of the nation.

"For the last several decades, many states have allowed liberal ideologies to poison their universities and colleges," Noem added. "Once a hotbed of ideological diversity, debate, and the pursuit of truth and discovery, many institutions have become one-sided, close-minded, and focused on feelings rather than facts."

Noem has been an outspoken opposer of the Democratic Party's attempts to make transgenderism normal. Earlier this year, she signed two bills into law that banned transgender student-athletes from competing on women's and girls' sports teams and barred gender-affirming care for children.

