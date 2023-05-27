Can Ron DeSantis Take Down Donald Trump?
Target Funneled Millions to Org That Wants to Secretly Transition Kids Without Parent's Permission

May 27, 2023
Over the past few weeks, Target has taken a hit to the gut, losing long-time devoted customers after rolling out merchandise geared towards children promoting transgenderism and satanic rituals. 

In the latest scandal plaguing the company, a report revealed that Target shelled millions of dollars to a left-wing organization encouraging schools to help students change genders and asking educators to help them hide it from their parents. 

The organization GLSEN— formally known as the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network— has been promoted by Target for nearly ten years, paying the group over $2 million. 

GLSEN works nationwide to inject the progressive ideology into classrooms which work to push the LGBTQ agenda onto children with pamphlets on gender transitioning without the knowledge of parents. 

“[The local education agency] shall ensure that all personally identifiable and medical information relating to transgender and nonbinary students is kept confidential,” the group’s guidance states. 

The guidelines also say that teachers and staff must not disclose information that may reveal a student’s “chosen” identity to parents. 

But wait, there’s more. The Far-Left organization not only encourages kids to guess their biological gender second, but it also has found ways to subtly inject the woke ideology into courses such as math, calling for math problems to use “they/them” pronouns. 

What Is Going on in Katie Hobbs' Office?

One lesson plan states that schools should include a “variety of choices” when referring to a student’s gender, such as “agender, genderfluid, female, male, nonbinary, transman, transwoman, and other.”

GLSEN is a group founded by teachers who “knew that educators play key roles in creating affirming learning environments for LGBTQ youth.” 

Thousands of consumers have vowed to boycott the retailer over its “pride” themed lines, including “tuck-friendly” bathing suits, making Target lose over $9 billion in just six days. 

The term “go woke, go broke” has never been more true than now. In addition to Target’s devastating sales loss, Anheuser-Busch suffered nearly a $19 billion loss, with shares down 14 percent amid nationwide boycotts of Bud Light over its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Combined, the two companies lost $28 billion in market value. 

 

