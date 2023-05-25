The Trump Classified Document Circus Is About to Get a New Shot of...
Tipsheet

Bombshell Documents Reveal Biden DHS Wants to Paint Christians, Conservatives as Nazis and Terrorists

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 25, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

The Biden Administration has been caught weaponizing its power to paint Christians and conservatives as evil, comparing them to Nazis. 

According to newly uncovered documents released by the Media Research Center (MRC), Biden's Department of Homeland Security revealed that the woke agency has been using federal funds to destroy the reputations of prominent Christian organizations, several conservative public policy groups such as Turning Point USA, the National Rifle Association, Breitbart News, Fox News, and the Republican National Committee.

The DHS gave a University of Dayton, Ohio, anti-terrorism grant program $352,109 to a group whose findings claim that conservatives are just inches away from being Nazis and terrorists. 

Part of the group's grant application to secure funding included a graph titled "The Pyramid of Far-Right Radicalization," which was revealed after MRC submitted a Freedom Of Information Act request. 

According to the DHS, the program's objective is to create "awareness of the radicalization to violence process" and "develop and implement modules on the risks of and protective factors for radicalization to violence related to media literacy and online critical thinking."

It is worth noting that the seminars often include lectures by members of Antifa who want to "infiltrate and surveil" conservative groups. 

The materials include a pyramid with Right-leaning mainstream groups in the bottom two sections, suggesting they invite people to adopt Nazi and militant ideologies in the upper two sections.

Recommended

WaPo: Trump Aides Moved Boxes of Docs Before FBI Arrived at Mar-a-Lago Matt Vespa

The group also compared former President Trump to Pol Pot and claimed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) "might wish to start a second Holocaust."

In 2021, a group formed by Biden's Department of Justice wrote a letter to the White House saying that "the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes" after parents angrily showed up at schools to protest inappropriate material being taught to their children, including Critical Race Theory (CRT). 

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

