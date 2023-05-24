Trump Ramps Up Attacks on DeSantis As He Prepares to Launch His 2024 Campaign



As America awaits the anticipation of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R-Fla) official 2024 presidential announcement, former President Trump is already taking shots at the governor, claiming he will fail in the general election.

Trump asserted that there is no chance of DeSantis winning the Republican nominee because he voted to “obliterate” Social Security, supported the idea of a 23 percent “tax on everything” sales tax, and voted against Medicare.

The former president added that DeSantis “was, and is, a disciple of horrible RINO Paul Ryan, and others too many to mention,” continuing to say “he desperately needs a personality transplant and, to the best of my knowledge, they are not medically available yet.”

Last week, Trump-aligned super PAC, MAGA Inc., released an ad attacking the governor, claiming he had “a plan to…. make you pay more” to the music of the nursery rhyme “Old MacDonald.”

Trump’s attacks on DeSantis come as the governor released his first 2024 campaign Ad ahead of his long-awaited announcement.

The ad begins with DeSantis pushing back a curtain to reveal a massive American flag.

“They call it faith because, in the face of darkness, you can see that brighter future. A faith that our best days lay ahead of us. But is it worth the fight? Do I have the courage? Is it worth the sacrifice? America has been worth it every single time,” a narrator says in the clip.

America is worth the fight... Every. Single. Time. pic.twitter.com/lWNQ3DIXgp — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) May 23, 2023

Last week DeSantis gained endorsements from more than 50 New Hampshire state lawmakers, including four who had previously announced their support for Trump’s 2024 campaign.

However, one of those supporters, state Rep. Juliet Harvey-Bolia, said she was endorsing both candidates, saying, “DeSantis has a lot of promise for the future, [but] Trump is great now.”

DeSantis PAC Never Back Down claimed that Rep. Lisa Smart vowed to support the Florida governor but denied their claims. Instead, she insisted that she still backed Trump and accused the DeSantis PAC of playing “games” with her endorsement.

However, a Never Back Down spokesperson fought against Smart’s denial, revealing a copy of an endorsement pledge form she signed committing her support to DeSantis.

On the contrary, Trump has secured a long list of congressional Republicans supporting his campaign, including more than half of Florida’s GOP congressional delegation.

Despite recent polls revealing Trump having a lead over DeSantis, many Americans say the country needs fresh blood in the White House to reverse the damage President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party has done to the U.S.