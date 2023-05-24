Ron DeSantis Makes 2024 Campaign Official in Conversation With Elon Musk
Newsom Has Liberal Meltdown After Target Removes Kids 'Pride,' Tuck-Friendly Gear From Stores

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 24, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Following a mass backlash, Target pulled the plug on some of its LGBTQ gear aimed at indoctrinating children, infuriating the liberal Left. 

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) accused the store of unfairly attacking the transgender and gay "community," criticizing Target CEO Brian Cornell for catering to protestors who condemned the woke line. 

"CEO of Target Brian Cornell selling out the LGBTQ+ community to extremists is a real profile in courage," Newsom tweeted. "This isn't just a couple of stores in the South. There is a systematic attack on the gay community happening across the country." 

The Democratic governor continued his meltdown, comparing the transgender movement to women and the Asian and Jewish communities. 

"Wake up, America. This doesn't stop here. You're black? You're Asian? You're Jewish? You're a woman?" he said. "You're next."

The company's response to backlash comes just in time for Pride Month in June, a month-long "celebration" that radical progressives believe they deserve for being so woke even Liberace would turn over in his grave. 

In response, Target issued a statement saying that a series of threats have led to employees feeling unsafe and that their decision to pull the line was made with protections over profits.

"Since introducing this year's collection, we've experienced threats impacting our team members' sense of safety and well-being while at work. Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior," said a Target spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, confrontations between Target customers and employees have been reported, along with incidents of Pride collection items being thrown on the floor. 

More recently, the company has faced significant criticism over previously sold t-shirts and pins with the slogan "Satan Respects Pronouns," as well as phrases such as "Witches and Wizards love Trans people" and "Burn Down the Cis-Tem."

