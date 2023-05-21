New Poll Revealing Biden's Approval Rating Leaves CNN Host Stunned: 'Lowest for Any American President'

A new poll revealing President Joe Biden's shocking low approval numbers leaves CNN in disbelief— causing the liberal network to admit the Democratic Party is in trouble.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll found that Biden is sinking in the polls, sounding alarms that he may not be able to recover from his disastrous decisions before the 2024 election.

"In the first real snapshot, if you will, of President Biden's standing since his reelection announcement, voters are saying he has real work to do," CNN host Kate Bolduan said. "And that's even among his own party."

The poll found that 58 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say they want their party to nominate someone else.

In addition, Biden's approval rating remains at a historic low of 36 percent.

"Biden's overall approval rating remains underwater," Bolduan added. "That's the lowest for any American president at this point in their first term. That's dating back to Harry Truman."

When voters were asked who they would vote for in a Biden-Trump matchup, the former Republican president held a 45-38 advantage over the 80-year-old.

CNN reporter Arlette Saenz suggested his age and mental awareness— which is almost nonexistent— are the reasons for his low polling numbers.

"One of the concerns that voters have expressed has to do with his mental sharpness," Saenz said. "If you look at this poll, only 32 percent of voters said that the president, who is 80 years old, has the mental sharpness to serve effectively."

Comparatively, 54 percent of voters say that Trump has the mental sharpness to serve as president effectively.

Last month, the New York Times pointed out that Biden has held the fewest press conferences since Ronald Reagan was in office. With only two years into Trump's term, he held four times the amount of press conferences that Biden has.

The president has also been noticeably absent from interacting with the media and often causes confusion in his answers when he is allowed to speak with reporters.

The piece noted that his quick exit from appearances is often decided by "his political strategists [who] want to protect him from unscripted exchanges that have often resulted in missteps and criticism."

This then wouldn't be a surprise when pollsters were asked, "Who do you think did a better job handling the economy – Donald Trump when he was president or Joe Biden during his presidency so far?" And 54 percent chose Trump, compared to 36 percent who picked Biden.