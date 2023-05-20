New Revelations of Spying Just Made the FBI's Week Even Worse
Tipsheet

Biden Snaps At Reporter Who Asked About Debt Limit As He Sends $375 Million in Weapons to Ukraine

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 20, 2023 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

President Joe Biden snapped at reporters who questioned him on the debt ceiling crisis at the same time he plans to send over $300 million in “military aid” to Ukraine. 

During the G7 summit in Japan, Biden told a reporter to “shush up” when asked about the potential crisis, which could see a U.S. default if Congress fails to come to an agreement. 

“I’ve been in these negotiations before,” Biden said. “What happens is the first meetings weren’t all that progressive. The second one were. The third one was. And then, what happens is they — the carriers go back to the principals and say, ‘This is what we’re thinking about.’ And then, people put down new claims.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. government under the Biden Administration has allocated far more money to Ukraine as Democrats claim there are likely “months of hard fighting” ahead.

So far, the U.S. taxpayer has paid $46.6 billion in weapons to Ukraine, $26.4 billion in financial aid, and $2.9 billion in humanitarian help since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. 

With the Biden White House’s out-of-control spending, the country is being threatened by a government shutdown that can happen any time over the summer. In addition, the president has had little to no success in negotiating with Republicans on raising the country’s debt ceiling. 

Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) have until June 1 to agree on the debt limit before risking default. The treasury is warning the government that it will run out of money to pay incurred debt, which currently stands at $31 trillion, on that date. 

“I still believe we’ll be able to avoid a default, and we’ll get something decent done,” Biden insisted. 

Republicans passed a debt limit bill and have agreed to raise the limit in exchange for spending cuts. Meanwhile, Democrats are pushing for a clean increase. 

