State Department Adds Pronouns to Employee's Email Address Lines: 'Not Optional'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 18, 2023 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The State Department added pronouns to employee's email lines in a woke attempt to conform to the Left's progressive agenda. 

However, a "pronoun glitch" inaccurately assigned random and incorrect gender pronouns to employees' signatures at the bottom of emails. 

Associated Press reporter Matt Lee brought the issue to State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel's attention, getting into a heated exchange over the department's new "non-optional" policy. 

On Thursday, emails from colleagues suddenly began to include random pronouns such as "She/her/hers" and "He/Him/His" in the "from" line. In addition, the pronouns were reportedly randomly assigned, with men being given female pronouns and vice versa. 

Lee questioned Patel on the "mandatory" policy regarding the staff's pronouns. 

"Within the last hour and a half, the State Department's internal email system — and I tested this, so I know that it's true — has added pronouns to people's — not their signature — but to where it says 'from,'" Lee said. "Why? This is not something that anybody has a choice about… and so I'm wondering why and who made this decision."

Seemingly agitated by the question, Patel claimed he was unaware of the "phenomenon." 

Lee called the issue ridiculous and said that attaching pronouns to their emails should be a choice, not a mandatory rule. 

"I don't have a problem with doing it, and if people want their pronouns attached to it, it's fine! But it should be a choice. Not something the State Department imposes on people, especially if it's wrong," Lee said. 

Scientific American Editor Gets Destroyed After Posting Mortifying Tweet About Gender Matt Vespa

The pronouns debuted a day after the State Department celebrated "Interphobia Awareness Day," just one of the department's many moves to promote gender inclusivity while serving under the Biden Administration. In addition, they have pushed wokeness by focusing on pronouns and LGBTQ+ issues internally. 

According to Planned Parenthood, "interphobia" is prejudice to those who say they are intersex, which means bodies that "fall outside the strict male/female binary," 


