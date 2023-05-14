Here Are More Details About CNN's CEO Berating His Media Reporter About His...
Why Republicans Lose All the Time
What Are All These Illegals Going to Do?
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 165: What the Hebrew Bible Says About Hope
Can We All Honor Mothers on Mother’s Day?
The Sparks of Holiness in Wokeism
Biden’s Ambassador Is Caught Admitting Border 'Walls Work'
Is IP Theft Finally Not a Beltway Afterthought?
CNN Abruptly Ends Interview After Migrant Makes Damning Admission About Title 42
Republican Mayra Flores Warns Cartels Will 'Find Another Route' For Illegal Border Crossin...
Happy Mother’s Day
Comer Suggests Obama Knew of Biden Family’s Foreign Deals But Chose to Ignore...
DeSantis and Trump Rival Each Other With Dueling Rallies in Iowa
Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Transgender Guatemalan Seeking Asylum
Tipsheet

Legal Defense Fund For Daniel Perry Reaches $1 Million to Fight Against Woke DA's Persecution

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 14, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon

In response to woke Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's decision to file charges against former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny, thousands of donors raced to show their support by donating more than $1 million. 

More than 23,000 donors gathered to donate money to the GiveSendGo campaign created by Perry's attorneys. By Saturday, that support reached $1,400,314, with donations averaging $821 a minute, causing the website to disable for over an hour. 

Donations averaged more than $1,100 per minute at one point before the site got overwhelmed and shut down. 

Penny is facing second-degree manslaughter charges in New York City stemming from the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man with a criminal record and over 40 arrests reportedly threatening subway riders who died after being subdued by the Marine veteran. 

The description of the donation page reads:

"Daniel Penny is a twenty-four-year-old college student and decorated Marine veteran, facing a criminal investigation stemming from him protecting individuals on an NYC subway train from an assailant who later died. Funds are being raised to pay Mr. Penny's legal fees incurred from any criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense."

Recommended

CNN Abruptly Ends Interview After Migrant Makes Damning Admission About Title 42 Sarah Arnold

Supporters of Penny flooded the comments section of the donation page, praising Penny and denouncing Bragg's woke prosecution.

"The man is a hero," one donor wrote. "He took down a deranged lunatic."

Another said, "Attacking this hero is a travesty of Justice; New York and the United States should be ashamed."

"I wish this Marine were on the train with me every time," another donor wrote. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) also announced that he stands by the former Marine, saying, "America's got his back." 

Penny's attorney Thomas Kenniff is "confident" that the 24-year-old "will be absolved of any wrongdoing," adding that "Daniel swore an oath to defend his country." 

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Abruptly Ends Interview After Migrant Makes Damning Admission About Title 42 Sarah Arnold
Here Are More Details About CNN's CEO Berating His Media Reporter About His Trump Coverage Matt Vespa
Why Republicans Lose All the Time Derek Hunter
What Are All These Illegals Going to Do? Mark Lewis
Biden’s Ambassador Is Caught Admitting Border 'Walls Work' Sarah Arnold
25 Reasons Biden's EV Goals Are Economically and Environmentally Harmful Timothy Nash
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
CNN Abruptly Ends Interview After Migrant Makes Damning Admission About Title 42 Sarah Arnold