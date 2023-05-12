Ted Cruz Snaps at Reporters Over Border Crisis: 'Biden This Is Your Fault!'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) erupted in fury at reporters at the southern border as Title 42 expires, allowing thousands of illegal migrants to storm the U.S. without consequences.

Speaking at a press conference in Brownsville, Texas, Cruz snapped at reporters who insinuated that Republicans are also to blame for a historic surge about to hit the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Republican members here, what have you all done to help Joe Biden?" a reporter asked Cruz, along with Sens. Roger Marshall (R-KS), Ted Budd (R-NC), and John Hoeven (R-ND), who were also in attendance.

Cruz replied, calling it a "ridiculous and silly question," adding that all the press does is "parrot" President Joe Biden's lies.

"I've been in office 11 years. You don't get to argue with me," Cruz said, raising his voice. "You asked your question. You want to hold a press conference; you can do it over there!"

The Texas senator continued to blame the press for eating up the lie that the Biden Administration spews, which is that they claim the devastating problem at the border cannot be fixed.

"So let me answer his question. The talking point of the Democrats, which this media reporter happily parrots, is, 'Gosh, the problem can't be fixed.' There's one little problem with that. It is an utter and complete lie," Cruz added.

Cruz then happily said that Democrats don't want Americans to know. He told reporters that when former President Trump was in office, the country had the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years. Then when Biden took office, he rolled out the red carpet and welcomed illegal migrants into the U.S., causing the problem.

"We went from Joe Biden inherited the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years, and the first day in office, he made political decisions to cause this problem!" Cruz told the reporter to stop reporting lies and start telling Americans the truth.