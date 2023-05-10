FBI Misses Subpoena Deadline for Key Biden Bribery Document
Tipsheet

Nancy Mace Explodes on Biden DOJ After Bombshell Revelations Revealed: 'Needs To Get Off Its Ass’

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 10, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Mic Smith

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) explodes on the Department of Justice following bombshells developments into the Biden family's shady business dealings.

After news broke that the DOJ delayed taking action after finding out that Hunter Biden and other Biden family members reportedly participated in money schemes by creating more than 20 companies. At the same time, President Joe Biden served as vice president, peddling more than $10 million into the bank accounts of Biden; Mace demanded answers and an investigation. 

"The Biden family needs to answer for this," Mace said. "And the DOJ needs to get off its ass and investigate. We've done the work for them, so they can't screw it up now. If these allegations are proven true, then someone with the last name Biden needs to be charged, prosecuted, maybe spent a little time in prison to take to account and responsible for the actions they've taken today."

On Wednesday, The House Oversight and Accountability Committee released a report that includes new information from the investigation into the Biden family's "influence peddling and business schemes." 

Committee Chairman James Comer's (R-KY) memo alleges that the Biden family took steps to hide the source and total amount of money received from foreign companies, including from China and Romania. 

Mace torched Hunter Biden, adding that foreign companies used the President's son not because he's politically intelligent but to get to America's money. 

"These people didn't come to Hunter Biden because he understood world politics or that he was experienced in it, or that he understood Chinese businesses," Mace continued. "They wanted him for the access his last name gave them, access the Chinese Communist Party couldn't otherwise get."

The Republican added that the investigation against the Biden family is not a witch hunt, nor a conspiracy theory, but corruption crimes committed by the President of the United States and his family.

As the White House prepares for a possible Hunter Biden indictment, the President will face a re-election campaign with these bombshell revelations at voters' minds. 

Compared to how corrupt the Biden family is shaping up to be, former President Trump's alleged "crimes" are looking like a walk in the park. 

Tags: HOUSE REPUBLICANS JOE BIDEN

