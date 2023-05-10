FBI Misses Subpoena Deadline for Key Biden Bribery Document
Tipsheet

Eric Swalwell Gets Hilariously Roasted After Being Fact Checked By Twitter

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 10, 2023 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif) fell into another trap of mockery after making false accusations about former President Trump. 

Fact-checkers quickly pointed out the noticeable mistake Swalwell made when trying to bash Trump and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif). 

The Democrat claimed that Trump had been "convicted of sexual assault" and that McCarthy was "all in with his sexually abusive pal."

However, Trump was acquitted of sexual assault. Instead, a jury found him liable but not found guilty. 

Thanks to Twitter's official fact-checking rules, Swalwell's tweet was flagged by the social media platform explaining that the Democrat's accusation was "factually inaccurate. Conviction is the authority of criminal courts only. Civil litigation only deals with liability. Trump was found liable. No determination of guilt was made by the jury." 

Other users took the chance to put Swalwell in his place by pointing out his apparent lack of intelligence on the issue. 

Republicans have mercifully mocked Swalwell over his alleged affair with Chinese spy Fang Fang. 

Earlier this year, Swalwell claimed Trump's main motive was to embarrass the disgraced Democrat and that McCarthy's decision to remove him from his committee was "political vengeance."

