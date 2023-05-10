Eric Swalwell Gets Hilariously Roasted After Being Fact Checked By Twitter

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif) fell into another trap of mockery after making false accusations about former President Trump.

Fact-checkers quickly pointed out the noticeable mistake Swalwell made when trying to bash Trump and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif).

The Democrat claimed that Trump had been "convicted of sexual assault" and that McCarthy was "all in with his sexually abusive pal."

However, Trump was acquitted of sexual assault. Instead, a jury found him liable but not found guilty.

Thanks to Twitter's official fact-checking rules, Swalwell's tweet was flagged by the social media platform explaining that the Democrat's accusation was "factually inaccurate. Conviction is the authority of criminal courts only. Civil litigation only deals with liability. Trump was found liable. No determination of guilt was made by the jury."

Other users took the chance to put Swalwell in his place by pointing out his apparent lack of intelligence on the issue.

This is what it looks like to be a total and complete stupid idiot.



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bcTXpBDPA5 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) May 10, 2023

Nothing like Fang Fang getting Fact Checked! 😅 — El Pooopi (@ElPooopi) May 10, 2023

Community Notes just f***ed Swalwell harder than a Chinese spy.



Bravo @CommunityNotes pic.twitter.com/pY4fXNoYlH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 10, 2023

Isn’t it GREAT that Elon bought Twitter and Swalwell is no longer able to put out COMPLETE BS like this👇 without immediately being called out?!?! pic.twitter.com/3LNfaAza4K — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) May 10, 2023

Republicans have mercifully mocked Swalwell over his alleged affair with Chinese spy Fang Fang.

Earlier this year, Swalwell claimed Trump's main motive was to embarrass the disgraced Democrat and that McCarthy's decision to remove him from his committee was "political vengeance."