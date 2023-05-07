Texas Mall Shooter Identified…and the Liberal Media Peddled a Cringy Narrative in Response
Mass Shooting at Texas Mall Leaves Eight Dead
Downtown El Paso's Landscape Changes as Migrant Camp Continues to Grow
WATCH: Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants Attempt to Evade Law Enforcement in El Paso
Don’t Believe For A Second Democrats Care About Jordan Neely
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 164 Why the Noah’s Ark Story is...
Is This Tucker Carlson's Next Move?
Mayorkas: 'The Border Is Secure' Despite CBP Agents Facing Millions of Encounters Daily
Biden Thinks He Is One of the Most Qualified Presidential Candidates In U.S....
Biden Insists Hunter 'Has Done Nothing Wrong' Despite Mounting Evidence Against His Son
Dozens of Radical Protestors Storm NYC Subways Over the Death of a Criminal...
Biden: 'I Won’t Negotiate Debt Ceiling Because My Economy’s Better than Trump’s'
Cycling Governing Body Backtracks Statement Defending Transgender Athletes
Eric Adams Resorts to Sending Illegal Migrants to Suburbs As City Is Plagued...
Tipsheet

Joe Biden Calls to Restrict American's Gun Rights Following Deadly Shooting

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 07, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden calls for more Second Amendment restrictions following several deadly shootings.

On Sunday, Biden released a statement urging Congress to pass a bill banning assault weapons and magazines. 

He said that "tweeted thoughts and prayers are not enough" from lawmakers, blasting Republicans for protecting Americans' rights to own a firearm. He also called for universal background checks and said that requiring safe storage of weapons and ending immunity for gun manufacturers is "not enough." 

"Too many families have empty chairs at their dinner tables," Biden said. "Republican Members of Congress cannot continue to meet this epidemic with a shrug."

The president said he would sign such a bill "immediately" despite little chance the narrowly divided House and Senate would pass such legislation. 

Biden touted that his administration has expanded highly controversial red flag laws, pointing out that several Democrat-led states have banned assault weapons. 

His call for more gun laws comes after six victims were shot dead at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, while two more died of their injuries while being transported to the hospital. Seven people remain injured, and three were still in critical condition as of Sunday morning. 

The shooting suspect, Mauricio Garcia, reportedly opened fire at the mall, causing police officers to engage with the shooter, where they shot him dead on the scene. 

Recommended

Texas Mall Shooter Identified…and the Liberal Media Peddled a Cringy Narrative in Response Matt Vespa

Democrats flooded Twitter following the fatal incident, blaming Republicans for the shooting. 

After Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) gave his condolences to family and friends who lost their loved ones in the incident, Shannon Watts, founder of gun safety group Moms Demand Action, claimed the senator was responsible for the shooting. 

However, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) said that taking away Americans' Second Amendment rights would not dissolve the issue of mass shootings. Instead, he suggested the mental health crisis needs to be addressed. 

"People want a quick solution," Abbott said on Fox News Sunday. "The long-term solution here is to address the mental health issue."

Tags: JOE BIDEN SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Texas Mall Shooter Identified…and the Liberal Media Peddled a Cringy Narrative in Response Matt Vespa
Is This Tucker Carlson's Next Move? Sarah Arnold
Biden Thinks He Is One of the Most Qualified Presidential Candidates In U.S. History Sarah Arnold
Don’t Believe For A Second Democrats Care About Jordan Neely Derek Hunter
Biden and Harris Mocked for Ridiculous 'Clown Car' Selfie Sarah Arnold
The RESTRICT Act Gives Up Nearly All Notions of Checks and Balances Senator Rand Paul
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Texas Mall Shooter Identified…and the Liberal Media Peddled a Cringy Narrative in Response Matt Vespa