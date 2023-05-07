Joe Biden Calls to Restrict American's Gun Rights Following Deadly Shooting

President Joe Biden calls for more Second Amendment restrictions following several deadly shootings.

On Sunday, Biden released a statement urging Congress to pass a bill banning assault weapons and magazines.

He said that "tweeted thoughts and prayers are not enough" from lawmakers, blasting Republicans for protecting Americans' rights to own a firearm. He also called for universal background checks and said that requiring safe storage of weapons and ending immunity for gun manufacturers is "not enough."

"Too many families have empty chairs at their dinner tables," Biden said. "Republican Members of Congress cannot continue to meet this epidemic with a shrug."

The president said he would sign such a bill "immediately" despite little chance the narrowly divided House and Senate would pass such legislation.

Biden touted that his administration has expanded highly controversial red flag laws, pointing out that several Democrat-led states have banned assault weapons.

His call for more gun laws comes after six victims were shot dead at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, while two more died of their injuries while being transported to the hospital. Seven people remain injured, and three were still in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

The shooting suspect, Mauricio Garcia, reportedly opened fire at the mall, causing police officers to engage with the shooter, where they shot him dead on the scene.

Democrats flooded Twitter following the fatal incident, blaming Republicans for the shooting.

After Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) gave his condolences to family and friends who lost their loved ones in the incident, Shannon Watts, founder of gun safety group Moms Demand Action, claimed the senator was responsible for the shooting.

YOU helped arm him with guns, ammo and tactical gear. He did exactly what you knew he’d do. Spare us your prayers and talk of justice for a gunman who is fucking dead. The only accountability we can hope for is that gun extremists like you are thrown into the ash heap of history. https://t.co/YK515dm1d8 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 7, 2023

However, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) said that taking away Americans' Second Amendment rights would not dissolve the issue of mass shootings. Instead, he suggested the mental health crisis needs to be addressed.

"People want a quick solution," Abbott said on Fox News Sunday. "The long-term solution here is to address the mental health issue."