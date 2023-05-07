Texas Mall Shooter Identified…and the Liberal Media Peddled a Cringy Narrative in Response
Tipsheet

Is This Tucker Carlson's Next Move?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 07, 2023 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is reportedly planning on launching his media network following his abrupt ousting from his talk show. 

According to sources close to Carlson, the conservative is ready to fight Fox News into letting him work for or start a right-wing media rival. He is currently stuck in a contract with the news network, which expires in January 2025 — after the presidential election.

To keep Carlson silent, Fox has reportedly offered to pay him $20 million per year despite not working for them any longer. 

Carlson's attorney, Bryan Freedman, told Axios that "the idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous."

Axios pointed out that Tucker vs. Fox could reshape the conservative news world. 

"Carlson confidants say he also is contemplating building a direct-to-consumer media outlet where his millions of fans could pay to watch him. Carlson's predecessor in his Fox slot, Bill O'Reilly, created a blueprint for this," Axios noted.

The conservative host reportedly also met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk to discuss potentially working together. However, the details of this are unknown. 

An anonymous source close to Carlson said the former Fox host "knows where a lot of bodies are buried and is ready to start drawing a map." 

"Carlson allies with big platforms are prepared to attack Fox for trying to keep him on the shelf. Bare-knuckle brawlers from Trumpworld are standing by," Axios stated. 

In response to Carlson-haters, the ousted host said, "he's been saying: 'No. I want to get this done quietly and cleanly.' His team is preparing for war. He wants his freedom."

