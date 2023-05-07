Dozens of Radical Protestors Storm NYC Subways Over the Death of a Criminal with 42 Prior Arrests

Radical and progressive-fueled protests ignited in New York City after Jordan Neely, a homeless who was reportedly erratic and hostile before a 24-year-old U.S. Marine veteran defended himself.

"No justice, no peace!" protesters yelled as they jumped the subway tracks. "Abolish the police."

The protestors also threatened to "tear the city down" unless the Marine is aggressively prosecuted.

Protestors then began to get violent with the police officers forcing the NYPD to tackle several protestors to the ground and arrest them.

Several other protestors could be heard yelling, "They're lynching us out here," as law enforcement did their job to keep the safety of people trying to get from one place to another.

On Monday, the Marine, Daniel Penny, held Neely in a chokehold, killing him following what police say was an altercation on a Northbound subway.

According to witnesses, Neely reportedly had a mental episode on the train, yelling and pacing back and forth, when Penny intervened and tackled him to the ground, putting him in a chokehold.

Penny's lawyer said he "never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death… When Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves until help arrived."

A witness who recorded the altercation between Neely and Penny said that the homeless man was acting aggressively and demonstrating violent acts.

"He erupted in the train and then started to yell violence language, 'I don't care if I die, I don't care if I go to jail, I don't have any food, I don't have any beverage, I'm done,'" said witness Juan Alberto Vázquez said.

Penny's lawyers used the opportunity to address the ongoing mental health crisis plaguing Democrat-run cities.

New York City protesters angry over the death of Jordan Neely are threatening to "tear the city down" unless something is done about the marine who killed him. pic.twitter.com/n8h2I598C0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 7, 2023

Breaking: Protesters are now disrupting the subway in NYC for Jordan Neely pic.twitter.com/NSO5UjAs7x — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) May 6, 2023

🚨 #BREAKING: Protests in NYC taking place due to the death of Jordan Neely, are rapidly escalating and becoming increasingly violent.

-

Is this 2020 all over again? pic.twitter.com/qJQxS3rK1R — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) May 6, 2023



