Tipsheet

Biden Thinks He Is One of the Most Qualified Presidential Candidates In U.S. History

Sarah Arnold
May 07, 2023 12:15 PM
Screenshot via YouTube

President Joe Biden has a very high opinion about himself. He not only thinks he has brought the U.S. back to health despite an ongoing border crisis, a weak economy, and instilling a progressive-fueled agenda, among other things. He also believes he is one of the most qualified presidential candidates in U.S. history. 

During an interview on MSNBC, Biden was asked, “Why an 82-year-old Joe Biden be the right person for the most important job in the world?”

In response, the president used his old age to make his limited days seem less alarming, adding that he is way more intelligent than the average American. 

“Because I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom. I know more than the vast majority of people, and I’m more experienced than anybody who’s ever run for office.” Biden said. “And I think I’ve proven myself to be honorable as well as also effective.”

Biden also defended his low approval rating on negative media coverage, which has reached a defeating 36 percent, with 56 percent disapproving of the president’s job. 

“All they’ve heard is negative news for three years; everything is negative. And I’m not being critical of the press, but you turn on the television, the only way you’re gonna get a hit is something negative,” Biden said. 

The president continued to claim that every other president’s polling numbers who has won re-election have also had a low rating like his, adding that he has achieved many wins throughout his presidency, failing to mention what those “wins” were. 

An ABC News/Washington Post poll found that former President Trump leads Biden in a 2024 matchup of 54-36 percent. 

"This poll is just brutal," ABC's George Stephanopoulos said.  

Maybe it is because Biden can’t get through the first 30 seconds of an interview without stumbling over his words. 


