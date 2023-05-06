Why DeSantis Is Reportedly Nixing an Exploratory Committee Before Taking on Trump Next...
Photos: Inside the Massive Migrant Camp In Downtown El Paso
Downtown El Paso Has Become a 'Refugee Camp' Ahead of Title 42 Removal
Cinco de Mayo Greetings From Mexican and Chicano Idol Che Guevara to His...
Education Choice Empowers Californian Families Facing Continuous School Closures
Eric Adams Resorts to Sending Illegal Migrants to Suburbs As City Is Plagued...
Hunter Biden Laptop Story Was Allegedly a 'Dirty Campaign Trick’ to Hurt Trump...
Trump Taking the Lead Over Entire GOP Playing Field
The Biden Administration Continues to Undercut Its Own EV Goals
Bragging About Charity Will Not Bring Absolution
A Once in a Century Session
Popular Women's Clothing Brand Faces Heat for Advertising Men Dancing In Dresses
Hunter Biden 'Clashes' With WH Aides Ahead of Several High-Profile Legal Battles
Republican Warns Democrat's Obsession With Gender Identity Will Destroy U.S. Military Bran...
Tipsheet

Biden and Harris Mocked for Ridiculous 'Clown Car' Selfie

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 06, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In a never-ending episode of George and Estelle Constanza's daily blunders, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris face heat for posting an embarrassing "selfie" of themselves in the car on the way to get tacos for Cinco de Mayo. 

"Get in, folks," Biden tweeted from his presidential account. "We're going to lunch."

Harris retweeted the photo and wrote, "Lunch with my favorite co-worker."

Of course, the liberal media swooned over their outing, reporting what the two ate while on their field trip away from the nursing home. 

The Hill claimed Biden ordered a chicken quesadilla, churros, and an assortment of tacos for White House staff and that Harris ordered mole enchiladas with chicken and a variety of food for staff. 

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had a field day over the pair's selfie, mocking the photo. 

"My worst nightmare," podcaster Graham Allen said of the selfie.  

Commentator Harrison Krank also chimed in, saying "So that's what the inside of a clown car looks like," 

"The cringe hurts," Tactical Wisdom's Joe Dolio said, adding, "Mr. Environment is taking a full 30-car motorcade to Subway."

Recommended

Popular Women's Clothing Brand Faces Heat for Advertising Men Dancing In Dresses Sarah Arnold

YouTuber Luke Rudkowski said, "You spelled destroying the US economy wrong."

Others also mocked the administration's geriatric clown car selfie they took as if the border wasn't wreaking havoc or Biden's son wasn't currently facing charges on a number of criminal charges. 


Tags: JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Popular Women's Clothing Brand Faces Heat for Advertising Men Dancing In Dresses Sarah Arnold
Why DeSantis Is Reportedly Nixing an Exploratory Committee Before Taking on Trump Next Month Matt Vespa
Eric Adams Resorts to Sending Illegal Migrants to Suburbs As City Is Plagued By Biden's Border Crisis Sarah Arnold
Hunter Biden Laptop Story Was Allegedly a 'Dirty Campaign Trick’ to Hurt Trump During 2020 Debates Sarah Arnold
How One TikTok User Reacted to the National Anthem Will Have Your Blood Boiling Matt Vespa
Failing Vice Media Outlet Closes Deal With George Soros Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Popular Women's Clothing Brand Faces Heat for Advertising Men Dancing In Dresses Sarah Arnold