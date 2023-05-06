Biden and Harris Mocked for Ridiculous 'Clown Car' Selfie

In a never-ending episode of George and Estelle Constanza's daily blunders, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris face heat for posting an embarrassing "selfie" of themselves in the car on the way to get tacos for Cinco de Mayo.

"Get in, folks," Biden tweeted from his presidential account. "We're going to lunch."

Harris retweeted the photo and wrote, "Lunch with my favorite co-worker."

Of course, the liberal media swooned over their outing, reporting what the two ate while on their field trip away from the nursing home.

The Hill claimed Biden ordered a chicken quesadilla, churros, and an assortment of tacos for White House staff and that Harris ordered mole enchiladas with chicken and a variety of food for staff.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had a field day over the pair's selfie, mocking the photo.

"My worst nightmare," podcaster Graham Allen said of the selfie.

Commentator Harrison Krank also chimed in, saying "So that's what the inside of a clown car looks like,"

"The cringe hurts," Tactical Wisdom's Joe Dolio said, adding, "Mr. Environment is taking a full 30-car motorcade to Subway."

YouTuber Luke Rudkowski said, "You spelled destroying the US economy wrong."

Others also mocked the administration's geriatric clown car selfie they took as if the border wasn't wreaking havoc or Biden's son wasn't currently facing charges on a number of criminal charges.

